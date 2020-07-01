In the previous series, we looked at how Islam is the only way forward for African Americans. We looked at the injustices of the current system and explored how Malcolm X realized that Islam is the right solution for all of us. In this video, we get a brief overview of the Islamic vision when it comes to the issue of economics and how important it is to have a just economic system for there to be brotherhood and sisterhood in society.
Published on 1st July 2020
Beyond Bad Cops: Why is Islamic Economics key to brotherhood?
In the previous series, we looked at how Islam is the only way forward for African Americans. We looked at the injustices of the current system and explored how Malcolm X realized that Islam is the right solution for all of us. In this video, we get a brief overview of the Islamic vision when it comes to the issue of economics and how important it is to have a just economic system for there to be brotherhood and sisterhood in society.