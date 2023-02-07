Between Cracking Down on Muslims and Intimidating Hindus from them, Modi’s Government is Weaving its Upcoming Election Campaign

Here is Modi’s populist-crazed government, fearful of its fate in the upcoming elections. It returns, yet again, to the policies of promoting feelings of suspicion and terror, amongst the tiers of society, portraying itself as the savior of its voters. From 20 to 22 January, over the span of three days, the 57th All-India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police was held. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and about 350 of the country’s top police officers attended. Several speeches were presented on the security challenges of the country, including what they slanderously called “Radicalisation, particularly of the Muslim youth.” It was considered one of the main challenges to national security. Among the organizations classified as extremist, radical and violent was Hizb ut Tahrir. The papers submitted indicated the need for a multi-pronged approach to deal with these organizations, including monitoring clandestine activities and creating databases. The paper claimed that the rise of religious fundamentalism in India was primarily due to a high level of religious indoctrination, and the easy availability of modern means of communication.

Thus, it becomes clear that Modi’s government, and the security official who drafted the slanderous paper against the Islamists, intend to preoccupy public opinion, and the security services in India, with fabricated concerns, whose main aim is to widen the division between Muslims and Hindus. This is by spreading intimidation within Hindus of Muslims, whilst harassing Muslims.

The severe stench of populist-obsession still wafts from the Modi government, ever since it assumed authority. Today it is afraid and confused about how it will get out of the impasse into which it got itself into. Since the beginning of 2021, when these disastrous decisions were taken, based on the disillusions of Modi and his advisors. They encouraged people to pursue their lives as normal, and consider that the COVID-19 pandemic had disappeared from India. Then, the historical exacerbation of the pandemic caused India to be drowned in never-ending funerals for several months. This forced the government to then make a decision to distribute grain allowances to everyone. Since then, the Modi government has been at a loss whether to stop this aid before the deficit in India’s economy becomes greater than its ability to recover, or maintaining the aid so that public opinion does not become angry, negatively affecting the popularity of Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party.

The government kept postponing this decision. It kept extending the deadlines for distributing grains and fertilizers, until they went past the electoral deadlines, that they had previously preceded. Today, when making this decision has become inevitable, Modi, as is the case of every bankrupt politician, presses the same button that he resorts to every time. He presses the button to incite racism and sectarian strife. This means pursuing policies of harassing Muslims to push them to react, whilst launching campaigns to scare Hindus regarding Muslims, so that they rally around Modi and his government.

It is really unfortunate that the heads of the security agencies, entrusted with the safety and security of the country and its protection from dangers, all missed the real danger to India, whilst formulating their research papers and security recommendations. The real danger to India and its people is Narendra Modi and his visionless government. Modi is pushing India forcefully so that India is included within America’s plan to contain, and possibly fight, China. Modi’s main concern is for America to adopt India as its new factory, which is to allow it to rise, for if it grows in size, it strikes to return to a developing country as it was in the 1970’s!

As for accusing Hizb ut Tahrir of extremism and terrorism, the security official who presented these slanders at the New Delhi conference, either has research capabilities that do not exceed those of children, or he is hateful towards the Muslims of India, whilst being a master of slander, like Modi. As for Modi’s plan to slander and incite against Muslims, he is applying, with his blind hatred, the plan of the colonialists, led by America. It gives him the political cover to prevent Islam from reaching power, out of fear that the oppressed peoples, who live a life of poverty and hardship under capitalism, will be guided by Islam, which ensures justice for them. Then, these peoples will turn against the greedy, whilst demanding arbitration by Islam, as a political doctrine and system for life.

To those of Reason in India, in general, and to those in Charge of Security Institutions, in particular:

Modi and his government pose a real threat to the future of India and its people. They are ready to throw the country into the fire, just so that they remain in power. What of their recent reaction to the documentary, broadcast by the BBC about Modi’s willingness to drown streets in chaos and blood? They are willing to do anything to maintain power, including the complete submission to America, in return for its political approval. That is why we call you to seize the hand of Modi and his extremist government, before it is too late. We also invite you to be sincere in studying what Hizb ut Tahrir calls for. If Islam is applied according to the Method of the Prophethood, just as Hizb ut Tahrir works for, then it will bring out goodness, both within the individual and society, raising them both together to the highest standards of living. Citizens in the Islamic state are equal, with no difference between Muslims and non-Muslims. Islam has already been applied for more than a thousand years, during which the characteristics of Muslims have not changed, with respect to concern for graciousness, chastity, purity, preservation of honor, kindness to the weak, and justice amongst all citizens. Muslims know that Allah (swt) has sent them to bring people out of the darkness of disbelief and polytheism, into the light and justice of Islam. Allah (swt) says,

[الر كِتَابٌ أَنزَلْنَاهُ إِلَيْكَ لِتُخْرِجَ النَّاسَ مِنَ الظُّلُمَاتِ إِلَى النُّورِ بِإِذْنِ رَبِّهِمْ إِلَى صِرَاطِ الْعَزِيزِ الْحَمِيدِ]

“Alif-Lãm-Ra. ˹This is˺ a Book which We have revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ so that you may lead people out of darkness and into light, by the Will of their Lord, to the Path of the Almighty, the Praiseworthy” [TMQ Surah Ibrahim 14:1].

Eng. Salah Eddine Adada