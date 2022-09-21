Between a Traitorous Puppet and a Lying Hypocrite, Muslim Rulers Offer Condolences to the Destroyer of the Khilafah (Caliphate), Britain, on the Death of Its Queen

On November 20,1922, at the Lausanne Conference, British Foreign Secretary George Curzon stipulated four conditions for his country to accept the recognition of Turkey’s independence, namely: the complete abolition of the Khilafah (Caliphate), the expulsion of the caliph outside the borders, the confiscation of his money, and the declaration of the secular state!

To this day, these are still the conditions of the colonial kafir West to accept any system of government in Muslim countries; which indicates the most significant evidence, that the Muslim countries are still under the colonization of the West, but in the hands of puppet rulers, who open the lands to the West whenever it wants to plunder it, and if the Muslims rise up, they kill them with iron and fire!

That is why, since Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died last Thursday, Muslim rulers are expressing their deep regret and grief over her passing! They describe her with various descriptions of greatness, reverence and leadership, as if the one who died was their mother who gave birth to them! Some of them even announced mourning and flying the flags at half-mast! While when her former Prime Minister Boris Johnson mourned her in the British House of Commons, he did not forget to make the audience laugh when he mentioned to them how he and his queen had mocked in 2012 the stupidity of one of the Arab rulers close to Britain!

O Muslims: These rulers are neither leaders nor have sovereignty, but rather villainous agents deliberately chosen by the colonizing kaffir West. One of them lies in his master’s pocket like a domesticated mouse, and he believes in the depth of his distorted conscience that the purpose of his rule is to expose Muslim countries to the interests of the West, and to repress the people if they try to restore Islam’s rule. These extended arms of colonial influence will not be uprooted from our country unless the Khilafah returns again, and with it the authority will return to you, giving honour to your Deen and preserves your country. This matter depends on the response of the people of power and protection, especially the armies, to the call to restore the Khilafah. So, stop them and push them to establish the Khilafah, for they are the real pillars of the rule in the country.

O People of Power and Protection: In his address to the throne, the new King of Britain swore that, as the defender of the faith, he pledges to preserve and protect the Protestant Christian religion. As for you, you remain silent over the rulers who have proven beyond any doubt that they pledged to the West to fight Islam and its people! What is your position towards this?! What is your excuse for delaying in uprooting the traitors, announcing your oath and your pledge to preserve the Deen of Islam, to preserve its sovereignty, and to look after Muslims and their interests?

Are you waiting for Allah (swt) to replace you with people who are better than you, then you would have wasted your life serving traitorous agents who are fighting Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw)?!

Allah (swt) says:

[وَإِن تَتَوَلَّوْا يَسْتَبْدِلْ قَوْماً غَيْرَكُمْ ثُمَّ لا يَكُونُوا أَمْثَالَكُمْ]

“And if you turn away, He will replace you with another people; then they will not be the likes of you” [Muhammad: 38].

Eng. Salah Eddine Adada