Bent on Avoiding Practical Steps to Liberate Kashmir, the Bajwa-Imran Regime Betrays the Muslims through Token Measures

The policy of surrendering Kashmir was initiated by Musharraf on American dictates. Now, in order to liberate Kashmir Pakistan has no other choice, except the use of military force, after Modi regime abolished Kashmir’s special status and forcibly annexed it to the Indian Union, which was the last red line crossed by India. Even children know that today’s Raja Dahir can only be smashed by mobilizing the Muhammad Bin Qasim’s of Pakistan’s armed forces. However, when it is time to beat the drums of war, the Bajwa-Imran regime beats the drums of entertainment and frivolity. When the Muslims are looking expectantly towards the army’s General Head Quarters (GHQ), the National Security Advisor, Moeed Yousuf, has announced a ridiculous campaign of observing one-minute silence. When it is time for sounding air sirens in the whole country to prepare for war, Imran Khan is busy tweeting in his air-conditioned rooms.

Now, the Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, is trying to give an impression that if the meeting of the foreign ministers of the OIC is convened, the tables may be turned against the Hindu State. He further claims that if the OIC meeting does not take place, then Imran Khan will call for a meeting of Islamic countries to support Kashmir. In reality, he cannot deceive the Muslims of Pakistan, as they know that the current rulers are mere agents for the Western rulers, far from the likes of Salahuddin Ayubi, Alauddin Khilji or Haroon ul Rasheed. The OIC is a collection of corpses, whose meetings are to pour water over the anger of the Ummah of the violation of its sanctities and thus have never resulted in the liberation of any occupied land. Moreover, the current rulers either kill Muslims directly or allow the kuffar to do so, without any opposition. As for internationalizing the issue, it gives a way for the colonialist powers to interfere in the affairs of the Ummah, increasing the harm upon her and usurping her rights.

Oppressive tyrants take heed to military force, not token measures, no matter how numerous or varied. We have not made Shaheen, Abdali, Ghouri and Baber missiles as ornaments for parades. We have not tightened our belts to provide every possible means to our armed forces, to hear from the rulers that “war is not an option,” when it is the only option left. If the rulers are cowards, who cannot see beyond their personal interests, then they have no right to rule over the brave Ummah and her armed forces. The rulers must step down, for we have no shortage of the sons of Khalid bin Walid (ra), who are filled with the desire for martyrdom or success, eager to take back Kashmir and fulfill the commands of Allah (swt) and His Messenger ﷺ. The deceptive stalling tactics of the Bajwa-Imran regime have been exposed. It is entrusted by its colonialist masters to keep the Pakistan armed forces in chains, so Modi can confront China and the Islamic revival, without any fear of the Pakistan armed forces. The unification of the Ummah and her armed forces will never be achieved by the OIC. Unity will be achieved by the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood alone, as it will bring together all Muslims lands, resources and their armies under one flag, so they become a mighty and great force. And then the Khaleefah will mobilize Muslim the armed forces for the liberation of Kashmir, in order to fulfill the command of Allah swt. وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ * بِنَصْرِ اللَّهِ يَنْصُرُ مَنْ يَشَاءُ وَهُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الرَّحِيمُ “On that day will the believers rejoice. At the victory granted by Allah. He grants victory to whomsoever He pleases. He is the Most Mighty, the Most Compassionate.” [Surah ar-Rum 30:4-5]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Sunday, 19th Dhul Hijjah 1441 AH

09/08/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 86