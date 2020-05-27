Be the Leader of the Ummah, Not a Part of NATO

AK Party’s Kocaeli Deputy and former Minister of National Defense, Fikri Isik, joined an online panel held by the Turkish Heritage Organization (THO). Isik who evaluated the U.S.-Turkey bilateral relationship and Turkey’s role in the NATO alliance emphasized that Turkey tries to be on good terms with its neighbors and said, “If you look at the historical background, Turkey chose to be in the Western alliance in those circumstances. Turkey’s economic relations with Russia do not mean a strategic alliance. Turkey is strategically part of the NATO alliance and will remain so.” [AA 15.05.2020]

Comment:

After the Ottoman Khilafah was destroyed, the Turkish Republic, which is established on Western measures or according to a secular, democratic and nationalist foundation and its rulers, cut off its ties with the Ummah whose roots date back for centuries and who share the same belief and values. This Ummah who brought justice to Muslims and other people and carried the banner of dignity and honor for centuries is being tried to cut off from its historical mission and confined to a secular, democratic and nationalistic mold which doesn’t have any common ground.

Even though the faces of rulers changed since the establishment of the republic until today, nothing has changed from their loyalty to the West. Those who had spied on behalf of the Kuffar in order to rule on a small piece of land and afford some worldly advantages, ripped a big state apart. And the subsequent rulers have followed the path of their predecessors and added up to their cruelty and betrayal.

A state which is deprived of its own ideology, in other words, which stands with the support of someone like a tree without roots, is always in need and incapable. Of course, the condition for supporting a rootless state is on the order of the service to be provided to the states that give support. Turkey sent soldiers to Korea, thousands of kilometers away from its soil, in 1950 to become a member of the NATO and sacrificed hundreds of sons of the Ummah for a cheap price, so that it could become a member of the NATO in 1952. The air bases and harbors built countrywide by rulers in the later years, nearly have turned these lands into the operation base of Kuffar.

Such that the US realized its military operations, which it carried out for its benefits in this geography, by using the NATO directly and indirectly. Of course, the biggest support to these operations was given by Turkey, which considers itself a strategic partner, as it always has been. The support it gave on behalf of the U.S. in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Iraq, Libya interventions, in Afghanistan and Syria, are just a few of them.

Strategic partnership is based on reciprocity. However, here is acting according to the benefits of ideological states at stake rather than reciprocity. The fact that former Minister of National Defense, Fikri Isik, presents Turkey as a strategic part of the NATO alliance is in fact nothing else than servitude to the US. When we take a look at what Turkey means for the US in this geography, we see that it is a strategic country which ensures the implementation of dirty politics and operations. However, Turkey is a “partner” who has so far failed to make the NATO accept its demands in strategic sense, despite the fact that it is a NATO member gave its soil to their service and responded to every call. However, we know that whatever you do, you will never be able to please them unless you follow their religion. وَلَنْ تَرْضٰى عَنْكَ الْيَهُودُ وَلَا النَّصَارٰى حَتّٰى تَتَّبِعَ مِلَّتَهُمْۜ قُلْ اِنَّ هُدَى اللّٰهِ هُوَ الْهُدٰىۜ وَلَئِنِ اتَّبَعْتَ اَهْوَٓاءَهُمْ بَعْدَ الَّذ۪ي جَٓاءَكَ مِنَ الْعِلْمِۙ مَا لَكَ مِنَ اللّٰهِ مِنْ وَلِيٍّ وَلَا نَص۪يرٍ “And never will the Jews or the Christians approve of you until you follow their religion. Say, “Indeed, the guidance of Allah is the [only] guidance.” If you were to follow their desires after what has come to you of knowledge, you would have against Allah no protector or helper.” [Al-Baqarah: 120]

Isik who considers the relations with Russia tactical, in other words, as narrower and short-dated, accepts the US line as a foundation which he sees as strategic. Indeed, if trade and agreements are considered as tactical, then surely they are. Tactics can be abandoned for the implementation of much more comprehensive strategies.

However, whether the NATO=ABD (Amerika Birleşik Devletleri) line which you consider as a strategic partner, or Russia and China with whom you have tactical relations, will provide you nothing else than temporary worldly interests. The fact that you run after strategic, tactical relations with the eternal enemies of Muslims, causes nothing more than the murder of Muslims and the waste of their interests.

If you really fear Allah, then you should leave the dirty alliances with kuffar aside and establish Khilafah (Caliphate) that will lead the Ummah. Thus, you will be among the successful on earth as well as in the Hereafter.

Ahmet SAPA