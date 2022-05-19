Be it the London Plan or the Islamabad March, Under Democracy, the People are Being Skinned Alive

The media commentators are trying to engage the people in debate over the London Plan and Islamabad March, as if there is any hope that these plans and political maneuvers will solve the problems of the people. Be it Maryam Aurangzeb, Shahbaz Gul or Rana Sanaullah, their rhetoric is like that of Nadr bin Harith, the chief of Quraysh, who recited stories of Rustam and Asfandyar, in order to distract the people from the pure message of the Messenger of Allah (saw). The media commentators are not even raising the real questions. Will electricity, oil and gas prices not go up after the London Plan? Will the IMF’s conditions be rejected? Will Bilawal Bhutto refuse to go to America to collect new dictation? Will the rupee not continue to crash before the dollar? Will load shedding end and electricity start getting cheaper? Will subsidies be maintained? Will the Kashmir issue not be buried? No, of course not. These mouthpieces keep the people busy in the cheap shots traded between the government and the opposition, so that the real problems of the people cannot be discussed.

Can Imran Khan claim today that even if he forms a government in case of immediate elections, he will not go to the IMF? Is Imran Khan ready to publicly claim that he will close the air line of communication, “the Boulevard,” kept open for America? Is Imran Khan ready to promise the people, publicly, that he will not ask for any more interest (riba) based loan ‘packages’? Does Imran promise to mobilize our brave and capable forces for the liberation of Kashmir? Of course not. Like his opposing faction, of course not. The factions are just engaged in a cheap struggle over who will gain control over Pakistan’s power and resources. These two factions are not viable options; they are just skinning the people alive!!!

O Muslims of Pakistan! Reject these two factions because democracy is nothing but slavery, humiliation and colonialism. It is the Khilafah (Caliphate), whose establishment begins with Pakistan in shaa Allah, that will unify the energy-rich states of Muslims as a single state, so the Khilafah will not have to import oil at huge costs. According to Islam oil, gas and electricity are public property, so they are charged at a reasonable price or at mere cost price. It will be the Khilafah that will provide direct relief to the people and businesses, by eliminating all existing direct and indirect non-Shariah taxes. It will not tax the poor and indebted, whilst collecting Shariah revenues from the financially capable, such as Kharaaj from the owners of agricultural land and Zakah from industrialists with trading merchandise above the Nisaab. The Khilafah will abolish the interest payments of three trillion rupees, freeing up funds to look after the people. The Khilafah will repay the principal amount of debts from the surplus wealth of the corrupt rulers, who took these loans during their tenure, and will not place the burden of repaying these illicit debts on the people. It will be the Khilafah that will fight for the liberation of Kashmir and the First Qibla, so that Modi and his followers, who are oppressing our brothers and sisters, will be seized, whilst the Jewish entity will be eradicated. O Muslims! It is the Khilafah alone, that the Ummah will emerge on the world stage, in dominance. Democracy is nothing more than a cheap struggle between power factions. So come forth and demand that your relatives in the armed forces of Pakistan grant Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir for the re-establishment of Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

17 Shawwal 1443 – Tuesday, 17th May 2022

No: 04 / 1443