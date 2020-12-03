The Office of First Vice President Commits a Disgraceful Blunder; Baseless Accusations against Hizb ut Tahrir Won’t Help the Afghan Government to Rescue!

Through a press release, the Office of the First Vice President of Afghanistan has recently proclaimed concerning the status quo of Kapisa province that Hizb ut Tahrir is not a party but a primary school of ‘terrorism’. The National Directorate of Security (NDS) of the province is obliged to identify all members of Hizb ut Tahrir and promptly arrest those who speak out against the “Islamic” Republic of Afghanistan in Kapisa province and consider the prevailing system as illegitimate. The statement also declared that 63 members of Hizb ut Tahrir have been identified in Takhar province whose complete information is gathered by the government.

The Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Afghanistan considers the following points to be worth of mentioning:

First, the Office of the First Vice President is making a reprehensible mistake. Hizb ut Tahrir is not a school but a political party which is rooted deeply within the heart of the Ummah, and it has been proceeding its intellectual and political struggles to establish the rightly guided Caliphate (Khilafah Rashidah) based on the method of Prophethood and exists in more than 60 countries. Hizb ut Tahrir has always claimed its abhorrence and exoneration concerning any kind of terrors. As a matter of fact, the super powers have always tried to stop the activities of Hizb through their puppet systems, but have failed to do so; as a result of which, they resort to such baseless accusations due to their intellectual and political helplessness.

We call on the Office of the First Vice President to learn from the fate of those who have stood in the way of the ‘call for the sovereignty of Islam’ through the political system of Islam (the Caliphate, based on the method of Prophethood) before making any obsessive, partisan and untrue decisions. For instance, the blood-thirsty dictatorships of the Arab and Central Asian regime – from Saddam Hussein to Hosni Mubarak and from Muammar al-Gaddafi to Islam Karimov – conspired massively with the world’s strongest intelligence agencies to thwart the great call of Islam, but were humiliated and wiped out from the face of the earth – yet Hizb ut Tahrir has kept continuing to its struggles in the political arena of the world even stronger than ever before.

Second, Hizb ut Tahrir has a distinctive place among the Muslim and Mujahed people of Afghanistan. From Herat to Badakhshan and from Mazzar to Khost and Kandahar and throughout Afghanistan, the youth, elders, influential folks, tribal leaders and eminent scholars of this land splendidly recognize Hizb ut Tahrir; that’s why, they keep building inseparable relationships with the Shabab of Hizb throughout Afghanistan. Therefore, the baseless accusations against such a large party, which is deeply placed in the hearts, beliefs, thoughts and feelings of the Muslim people of Afghanistan, prove nothing but the personal animosity of the First Vice President against Islam.

Third, in the current situation, since the Afghan government is witnessing an irrefutable breakdown, it resorts to everything to rescue the prevailing political system. To make it happen, it sometimes resorts to false accusations on the one hand; and turns to create deceptive stories to distract the public opinion from crucial problems on the other hand. Consequently, making such baseless accusations against Hizb ut Tahrir and gathering information about the members of Hizb will obviously accelerate the process of the current system’s breakdown.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Afghanistan

Tuesday, 16th Rabii’ II 1442 AH

01/12/2020 CE

Ref.: Afg. 1442 / 04