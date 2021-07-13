Bangladesh: Obituary of a Dawah carrier Muhammad Monirul Islam

It is with tearful eyes, and with acceptance to the Qadaa (Divine Decree) of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala, that Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Bangladesh mourns the passing of a dedicated and sincere da’wah carrier, Muhammad Monirul Islam. He passed away to his Lord in the early morning of Sunday, 24 Dhul Qi’dah, 1442 AH corresponding to 04/07/2021, after suffering constant internal bleeding post operation of the pancreas. May Allah accept the difficulties in his last days as way of purifying his soul before Jannatul Ferdous. Ameen.

His sacrifices were exemplary. From truly humble beginnings (son of a carpenter), he showed he could excel by getting 100 out of 100 at Chemistry in HSC exams. He went on to University of Dhaka to complete his Bachelor and Masters where he joined Hizb ut Tahrir. He turned his back on opportunities and comforts of the dunya for the sake of the da’wah. He was arrested a multiple of times, and even was once shot at his foot at point-blank range at a demonstration near Press Club. He had to be regularly in hiding to avoid harassment by the criminal security forces of the government. In fact, he was staying away from a comfortable home (to avoid harassment by the security forces) and was living rough, and he fell ill due to sub-standard food affecting his pancreas. He was honored in his last days by the member and activists of Hizb ut Tahrir queuing up to give blood to the point that many brothers were turned away. Doctors were astonished by his calmness and patience despite his situation and not one complaint, and he even helped other patients during his stay in the hospital.

Subhanallah! What a story to add to those in this worthy cause! These are the heroes of whom we must teach our children, may Allah raise his ranks.

(مِنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلاً)

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance]. And they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration” [Al-Ahzaab: 23].

Never be in doubt, brothers in Hizb ut Tahrir are constantly sacrificing their lives for the re-establishment of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) and their great reward is with Allah.

We also ask Allah (swt) to give sabr (patience) to his mourning family members, and reunite them all in the Akhirah with the best of the abode in the Jannah.

We do not say except that which pleases Allah (swt),

(إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ)

“to Allah we belong, and verily to Allah we shall return”.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh

Press Release

25 Dhu al-Qi’dah 1442 – Tuesday, 6th July 2021

No: 30 / 1442