Bangladesh Conference: “Impending Fall of the Capitalist World Order led by the West”

Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Bangladesh will be organizing its annual online conference entitled,

“Impending Fall of the Capitalist World Order led by the West Political & Bankruptcy of the Agent Rulers and Politicians”

The Three Talks will Address:

First Talk: Impending Fall of the Capitalist World Order led by the West and the Political Bankruptcy of the Agent Rulers and Politicians

Second Talk: New World Order under the Leadership of the Imminent Khilafah (InshAllah, very close)

Third Talk: Directions for the People

“…then there will be Khilafah upon the way of the Prophethood” [Musnad Ahmad]

Live Broadcast of the Conference

Time & Place

Date: Friday, 03 December 2021 CE

Time: 15:00 (Bangladesh local time)

Friday, 28 Rabi Al Akhr 1443 AH – 03 December 2021 CE