Bangladesh Conference: “Impending Fall of the Capitalist World Order led by the West”

Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Bangladesh will be organizing its annual online conference entitled,
“Impending Fall of the Capitalist World Order led by the West Political & Bankruptcy of the Agent Rulers and Politicians”
The Three Talks will Address:
First Talk: Impending Fall of the Capitalist World Order led by the West and the Political Bankruptcy of the Agent Rulers and Politicians
Second Talk: New World Order under the Leadership of the Imminent Khilafah (InshAllah, very close)
Third Talk: Directions for the People
“…then there will be Khilafah upon the way of the Prophethood” [Musnad Ahmad]
Live Broadcast of the Conference
Time & Place
Date: Friday, 03 December 2021 CE
Time: 15:00 (Bangladesh local time)
Friday, 28 Rabi Al Akhr 1443 AH – 03 December 2021 CE