Baghdad is Drowning and the Government is Having Fun and Playing

At a time when the Iraqi people live in the worst conditions of life, and are deprived of their most basic rights related to care, at all levels; in terms of health, education, infrastructure, security and safety, we see those who control their necks having fun and playing, and organizing football tournaments, and it is shameful that the media sheds light on these trivialities, and to preoccupy people with those who attend and those who do not attend from the artists to revive the opening ceremony, disrupting official working hours in Basra, and wasting money to make this tournament a success, not caring about the suffering of this wounded people. Two days ago, Baghdad and a number of cities in Iraq were flooded after a rainstorm due to the deterioration of the infrastructure, and despite the many appeals, there were no listening ears, while preparing the country for such an emergency is one of the ruler’s priorities and responsibilities, and the right of the subjects over him, and at the same time we see the Iraqi government preoccupied with the media coverage of the Gulf Cup, and its first and last concern is this tournament and its success!!

O Muslims: What we see today in Iraq, and before that in the Qatar World Cup, the media highlighting it in this exaggerated manner, is not an ordinary matter, but rather a policy followed and studied by the enemies of the Ummah, to make the Ummah ignorant and distract them from the duty that Allah Almighty imposed on them, as well as robbing them of their identity through marketing the Western civilization concepts calling for disintegration and dissolution. Haider Aufi, an official in the Iraqi Football Association, stated, according to the Washington Post, that “Iraq draws inspiration from Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup,” and adds: “Sport has become one of the most important activities in the world… Cultures and civilizations must be transferred by hosting championships and competitions, and this is what we witnessed in Qatar’s organization of the 2022 World Cup.”

O Muslims: The Prophet, may Allah’s prayers and peace be upon him and his family, has guided you to the lofty issues and warned you against their vices, as in his (saw) saying:

«إِنَّ اللهَ يُحِبُّ مَعَالِيَ الأُمُورِ وَأَشْرَافَهَا، وَيَكْرَهُ سَفْسَافَها»

“Verily Allah loves the loftiest of affairs and disapproves of pettiness.”

Allah Almighty loves what will bring you honor, dignity and elevation, and hates petty and insignificant matters that obtain humiliation and meanness, and there is no doubt that the first person to embody this characteristic is the ruler. The Messenger of Allah (saw) said:

«أَحَبُّ النَّاسِ إِلَى اللهِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ وَأَدْنَاهُمْ مِنْهُ مَجْلِساً إِمَامٌ عَادِلٌ، وَأبْغَضَ النَّاسِ إِلَى اللهِ وَأَبْعَدَهُمْ مِنْهُ مَجْلِساً إِمَامٌ جَائِرٌ»

“Indeed, the most beloved of people to Allah on the Day of Judgement, and the nearest to Him in the status is the just Imam. And the most hated of people to Allah and the furthest from Him in status is the oppressive Imam.”

You are the greatest Ummah that Allah has honoured with the greatest Aqeedah (doctrine) and made you witnesses for people, so it is better for you to be of those with high determination, lofty goals, and sophisticated values, and to comply with the command of your Lord to carry His call and save humanity from the corruption of regimes and rulers.

So to what pleases your Lord, to what sends you pride and dignity, to work to resume the Islamic life, we invite you, O Muslims, to draw the map of the world and define the international position, and cut off the roots of the Kuffar, with the message of justice and mercy.

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ]

“O believers! Respond to Allah and His Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah stands between a person and their heart, and that to Him you will all be gathered.” [TMQ Al-Anfal:24]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Iraq

Press Release

13 Jumada II 1444 – Friday, 6th January 2023

No: 08 / 1444

(Translated)