Australian Government Seeks to Ban the Symbols of Islam under the Pretext of Terror

The Australian government has today flagged the introduction of legislation ostensibly aimed at criminalising symbols of hate.

Mark Dreyfus, the Federal Attorney General, said in a media release today: “The Albanese Government today introduced a comprehensive package of reforms to protect the community from those who seek to spread hate and radicalise others to commit acts of terror.” He went on to say the Bill will “make[s] it a criminal offence to publicly display Nazi and Islamic State symbols or trade in items bearing these symbols.

This legislation was always intended to outlaw the Nazi symbol, but not to miss an opportunity, the Labour government has stealthily added measures that criminalise Islamic symbols, in addition to extending early intervention and proscription provisions of existing terror legislation. Hizb ut Tahrir / Australia states the following:

1. The federal Labour government is aiming to extend, as it always has, the war on terror policies of the last two decades. Its relationship with Islam and Muslims is judged by its policies, not its rhetoric, and by this measure, is failing as miserably as ever.

2. The war on terror (WOT) has always been a war against Islam, using the fight against terror as a mask to hide the West’s desire to separate Muslims from their ideological, political and creedal imperatives. The centrepiece of the WOT has always been the depoliticisation, secularisation and fragmentation of the Muslim body.

3. Labour’s rhetoric around Islam and Muslims are empty gestures masking its overtly anti-Islamic policies. Whilst publicly and intermittingly deploying its Muslim props since assuming office, the Labour government has been busy behind closed doors concocting ways to extend its control over the community and further alienate and criminalise key tenets of the Islamic faith.

4. The attempt to proscribe the flag used by “IS” is deflection at worst, and virtue signalling at best. It infantilises both the Muslim community and the wider community by reducing the war on terror to symbols, instead of fostering an open, honest conversation about the consequences of Western intervention around the world.

5. The flag used by ‘IS’ contains words and images that are dear to every Muslim. The co-opting of these words by any party does not diminish their centrality in Islam, nor will the threat of guilt by association eliminate their sacredness to Muslims.

At-Tirmidhi and Ibn Majah have narrated on authority of Ibn Abbas who said:

«كَانَتْ رَايَةُ رَسُولِ اللهِ ﷺ سَوْدَاءَ وَلِوَاؤُهُ أَبْيَضَ»

“The flag of Prophet Mohammad (saw) was black, and his banner was white”.

And in another narrationon the authority of Ibn Abbas (ra):

«كَانَ مَكْتُوبًا عَلَى رَايَتِهِ لَا إِلَهَ إِلَّا اللَّهُ مُحَمَّدٌ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ»

“It was written on the flag of the Prophet (saw): La Ilaha Illa Allah, Muhammad Rasul-Allah”.

6. The Muslim community will never accept for any government to dictate which aspects of Islam are acceptable and which aspects should be criminalised, and we strongly reject any attempt to impose such authority over our religious affairs.

7. The irony of this latest attempted intrusion into Muslim spaces should not be lost on anybody. If we are looking to criminalise symbols, then surely we would be looking to criminalise the banner under which Western colonial intervention has always occurred and continues to occur, namely the cross and the Union Jack?

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Australia

Press Release

25 Dhu al-Qi’dah 1444 – Wednesday, 14th June 2023

No: 05 / 1444