Attacks on Islam and its Values

In recent years, Islam and Muslims have become targets of persecution and attacks. Under the pretext of fighting terrorism and protecting democracy, the enemies of Islam, politicians and ordinary people regularly attack Islam and Muslims, insulting their values. Islam and Muslims have become like a helpless child; everyone allows himself to offend as much as they want, while Muslim haters are sure that no one will reprimand or punish them for this. These attacks and insults intensified so much that they even became shocking.

However, witnessing all this, Muslim rulers limit themselves by verbal remarks or even pretend not to notice the attacks. Vivid evidence of this is the repeated caricatures about the best of people in the history of humankind – the Prophet Muhammad (saw) in France and in Europe in general. In addition, the term “terrorism” is applied specifically to Muslims, accusing them of fabricated criminal cases to intimidate their people, as we see it in Russia.

For the Putin’s regime, the Muslims of Russia have become a kind of scapegoat. Russian special services use Muslims to acquire stars for career growth, as well as to achieve their own selfish political goals, as president Putin did in the late 90-s under the pretext of fighting terrorism to strengthen the vertical of state power and the FSB, as it was described in the book by a former FSB officer entitled “The FSB Blows Up Russia” published in 2002 in England, where the author of the book exposes the crimes of the Putin regime committed against Muslims.

In addition, they recognized various Islamic books including the interpretation of the Quran as ‘extremist’. Allah Almighty said:

(قَدْ بَدَتِ الْبَغْضَاءُ مِنْ أَفْوَاهِهِمْ وَمَا تُخْفِي صُدُورُهُمْ أَكْبَرُ قَدْ بَيَّنَّا لَكُمُ الْآيَاتِ إِنْ كُنْتُمْ تَعْقِلُونَ)

“Their prejudice has become evident from what they say—and what their hearts hide is far worse” [3:118].

(وَلا يَزَالُونَ يُقَاتِلُونَكُمْ حَتَّى يَرُدُّوكُمْ عَنْ دِينِكُمْ إِنِ اسْتَطَاعُوا)

“They will go on fighting you until they turn you away from your faith if they could”[2:217].

Allah notified those who are at enmity with Him that the warring side will certainly appear before Allah and that the Lord of all things has prepared a severe punishment for them. Allah said:

(إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يُحَادُّونَ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ أُولَئِكَ فِي الْأَذَلِّينَ * كَتَبَ اللَّهُ لَأَغْلِبَنَّ أَنَا وَرُسُلِي إِنَّ اللَّهَ قَوِيٌّ عَزِيزٌ)

“Indeed, those who oppose Allah and His Messenger, they are among the lowest. Allah has written (in His pre-destined decree), “I will certainly prevail, both I and My messengers.” Surely Allah is All-Strong, All-Mighty” [58:20, 21].

(إِنَّ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا يُنْفِقُونَ أَمْوَالَهُمْ لِيَصُدُّوا عَنْ سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ فَسَيُنْفِقُونَهَا ثُمَّ تَكُونُ عَلَيْهِمْ حَسْرَةً ثُمَّ يُغْلَبُونَ وَالَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا إِلَى جَهَنَّمَ يُحْشَرُونَ * لِيَمِيزَ اللَّهُ الْخَبِيثَ مِنَ الطَّيِّبِ وَيَجْعَلَ الْخَبِيثَ بَعْضَهُ عَلَى بَعْضٍ فَيَرْكُمَهُ جَمِيعاً فَيَجْعَلَهُ فِي جَهَنَّمَ أُولَئِكَ هُمُ الْخَاسِرُونَ)

“Surely, those who disbelieve spend their wealth to prevent (people) from the way of Allah. So, they shall spend it, then it will become remorse for them, then they shall be overpowered, and those who disbelieve shall be gathered into Jahannam, so that Allah may separate the wicked from the good people, and join the wicked with each other, and heaps them all together, and puts them into Jahannam. Those are the losers” [8:36,37].

Regarding those people or rulers who call on others not to live not according to what Allah has revealed, then Allah Almighty said about such people: (أَمْ يَقُولُونَ نَحْنُ جَمِيعٌ مُنْتَصِرٌ * سَيُهْزَمُ الْجَمْعُ وَيُوَلُّونَ الدُّبُرَ) “Or do they say, “We are a large group, well-defended.”? Soon this ‘large group’ shall be defeated, and all of them will turn their backs” [54:44,45].

Recall that earlier in the 20th century in the West in France, infidels tried to show in the theater an offensive performance about the Prophet (saw). When news about this reached the Muslim Caliph Abdulhamid II, he sharply threatened France. After such a threat, France banned the play. After that, the author tried to show the play in Britain, but Abdulhamid did the same. Britain reacted similarly to France, banning the play.

The attacks that are happening today in front of two billion Muslims are more than an attack on the honor and dignity of every Muslim. However, the Muslim rulers preferred not to pay attention or to confine themselves to empty remarks about fools. This is all due to the lack of a protector in the person of the Caliph for Muslims, for whom they fight and defend themselves, as the Prophet (saw) said. «إِنَّمَا الْإِمَامُ جُنَّةٌ يُقَاتَلُ مِنْ وَرَائِهِ وَيُتَّقَى بِهِ» “Imam is a shield, behind whom you fight and you protect yourself with”.

(يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آَمَنُوا إِنْ تَنْصُرُوا اللَّهَ يَنْصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُمْ * وَالَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا فَتَعْسًا لَهُمْ وَأَضَلَّ أَعْمَالَهُمْ * ذَلِكَ بِأَنَّهُمْ كَرِهُوا مَا أَنْزَلَ اللَّهُ فَأَحْبَطَ أَعْمَالَهُمْ)

“O believers! If you stand up for Allah, He will help you and make your steps firm. As for the disbelievers, may they be doomed and may He render their deeds void. That is because they detest what Allah has revealed, so He has rendered their deeds void.” [47:7–9].

Written for the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir by

Umar Farsi