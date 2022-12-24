Arrests for “Election Farces”

The Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia issued a press release under the title: “Despite the deception of Western circles and the farce of the legislative elections…the Ummah’s revolution continues to establish the Islamic Khilafah”, in which it affirmed that the system against which the people revolted on December 17, 2010 was a secular system A follower of the West, in which he described the ongoing legislative elections as a “farce” and that it is a new chapter in the chapters of conspiracy against the Tunisian people, and warned in it of the danger of the path that President Kais Saied is following, from co-opting France and endorsing Western hegemony over our country, protecting the Western secular system, and excluding Islam from Governance and legislation.

Since the beginning of this week, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia launched a campaign to distribute the statement, during which the Shab, Muhammad Amin al-Dabibi, was arrested on Thursday, December 15th, by the judicial police squad in Tamim’s house, which is still secretive about his place of arrest, and he was transferred to trial on charges of insulting against the President of the Republic!

On Friday, December 16th, the Shab Zuhair Abdullah, a member of Hizb ut Tahrir, was arrested in the city of Sidi Bouzid, the cradle of the revolution, on charges of “distributing the statement and delivering a speech on the matter”! He remains in detention without being informed of his arrest.

Regarding these arrests, we in the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia state the following:

1- We remind the Head of State that the main demand of the revolution was the overthrow of the regime, and that the arrest of those who raise this slogan and remind the people of the demand for radical change on the basis of their Islamic faith is a betrayal of the revolution and not fulfilling it.

2- The arrest of the Shabab distributing a political statement is a state scandal that confirms the incoherence of those responsible for it and exposes the falsehood of their claim to adhere to the constitutional and legal controls that they put in their hands.

However, it seems that the statement issued by the party disturbed the residents of the embassies, so they instructed the ruling class (which is mired in its conflicts) to mobilize some security services to arrest the Shabab in order to confuse the party and reduce its voice or silence it, which confirms the falsity of the president’s repeated claims that no one has been and will not be arrested because of his opinion!

3- These repeated arrests are confirmed by the post-July 25 authority, following the approach of the previous regime itself in dealing with Hizb ut Tahrir, and its apparent inability to fight argument with argument and confront thought with thought. Rather, we find that it reproduces the police state’s method of intimidation, house raids and attacks, as if it were In a race against time to restore dictatorship and make the security forces a mere big stick with which to target intellectuals and opinion-makers who show people the truth of this corrupt regime, and that the crisis is deeper than reducing it to a mere futile struggle over the chairs of power, but it is a crisis of a corrupt regime that was designed to fit colonialism and its agents, and excluded Islam from governance, legislation, and the conduct of people’s relations.

In conclusion, we affirm that the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia faced the regimes of Bourguiba and Ben Ali, and they were not deterred by arrests or prisons, and today they are more determined and resolute to overthrow Western domination, its legislative system, and its local tools, and to establish righteous rule upon the basis of Islam, and it will not affect their resolve the prisons of the oppressors. Allah (swt) said:

(يُرِيدُونَ أَنْ يُطْفِئُوا نُورَ اللَّهِ بِأَفْوَاهِهِمْ وَيَأْبَى اللَّهُ إِلا أَنْ يُتِمَّ نُورَهُ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْكَافِرُونَ)

“They wish to extinguish Allah’s light1 with their mouths, but Allah will only allow His light to be perfected, even to the dismay of the disbelievers.” [TMQ At-Tawbah:32].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Press Release

23 Jumada I 1444 – Sunday, 17th December 2022

No: 11 / 1444

(Translated)