Arrests Among the Members of Hizb ut Tahrir For Whose Benefit Are the Mouths that Speak the Truth Gagged?!

Following the distribution of a note by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Tunisia, titled: “The Collapse of the State of Modernity and There is No Salvation Except in the Khilafah State”, yesterday, Thursday 01/02/2023, the Security Zone in Tamim’s house arrested a member of Hizb ut Tahrir, Brother Adil Al-Ansari, after a summon was sent to him. The same squad arrested him previously and transferred him to the Ferjani squad, and then he was released. It is expected that this time he will also be referred to the Ferjani squad!

A security vehicle belonging to the National Guard area in Muhammadiyah also raided the home of the member Muhammad Ali Zakari on the background of distributing the note and took him to the aforementioned area. He was then released after being interrogated and signing a report because of his work in the ranks of Hizb ut Tahrir!

We in the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Tunisia, in the face of this injustice inflicted on the members of the party, state the following:

1- The arrest of the Shabab spreading political messages is a state scandal that confirms the incoherence of those in charge of it, and exposes the falsity of their claim to adhere to the constitutional and legal controls that they placed by their own hands.

2- We warn the authority against these repeated arbitrary arrests of the party’s members, and we remind the regime that came to power promising the people of Tunisia, to stop the policies of the defunct regimes that preceded it, which oppressed this people for decades, and then left, with no sympathy for them (from the people). The policy of repression, silencing mouths and obstructing the actions of a party and targeting its deep roots in the Islamic Ummah, and whose sincere call is spread in all corners of the earth, will not be weakened by the practices of worn-out and bankrupt regimes, nor will it weaken the resolve of its members.

3- Isn’t it a shame that our members are arrested, while they enlighten the Ummah, and they advise the government that the path of glory is not to follow the dictates of international looting funds, nor to bow down to them, but rather to respond to the call for ruling by Islam under the shade of a strong and impenetrable state, which breaks with the secular and bankrupt regimes that have only increased Tunisia and its people misery and hardship?!

4- We also remind the Ummah’s loyal sons in the security services that the colonial kafir roams around the land, working hard to use you as a heavy-handed stick against your brothers, and to keep your country under his influence, plundering its bounties, devouring its wealth, tampering with your fate and the fate of your children.

So how can you arrest those who expose your colonial enemy for you and what it plots against you and your country?! Isn’t it strange that you arrest someone who reveals the facts to you and extends a sincere hand to you so that you do not fall into the traps of the colonizers?!

We reiterate: Such repressive actions will not discourage members of Hizb ut Tahrir from moving forward in political action in order to resume the Islamic way of life by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophethood.

[وَسَيَعْلَمُ الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا أَيَّ مُنقَلَبٍ يَنقَلِبُونَ]

“And those who have wronged are going to know to what [kind of] return they will be returned” [Ash-Shu’ara: 227]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Press Release

12 Rajab 1444 – Friday, 3rd February 2023

No: 16 / 1444

(Translated)