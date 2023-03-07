Aqaba Meeting for Security Coordination and Calmness, Betrayal and Conspiracy Against the Blessed Land and its People

The Aqaba meeting held yesterday on Sunday, February 26, issued a joint statement stating: Under the invitation of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, senior officials from Jordan, Egypt, the Jewish entity, the Palestinian Authority and America met in the presence of Brett McGurk, the US President’s envoy, in the city of Aqaba in Jordan. After comprehensive and frank discussions, during the meeting between the director of the intelligence service in the Palestinian Authority, Majed Faraj, and the head of the internal security service, Shin Bet, in the Jewish entity Ronen Bar, the final statement emphasized the following despite that the meeting was kept in strict secrecy:

– The joint readiness of the Government of the Jews and the Palestinian National Authority and their commitment to immediate action to stop unilateral measures for a period of 3-6 months, and this includes the commitment of the Jewish entity to stop discussing the establishment of any new settlement units for a period of 4 months, and to stop approving any new settlement outposts for a period of 6 months, as the two sides confirmed their commitment of all previous agreements between them.

– The participants in the meeting agreed to hold another meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh in March, to achieve the goals that were set in Aqaba.

– The statement indicated that Amman, Cairo and Washington consider these understandings progress towards activating relations between the Palestinian Authority and the Jewish entity.

The King of Jordan, Abdullah II, had discussed with the White House envoy, Brett McGurk, calmness and reducing tension in the Palestinian territories, with the aim of stopping the escalation between the Jewish entity and the people of Palestine, especially with the approach of the month of Ramadan and stop undermining the chances of a two-state solution.

It is worth noting that this meeting comes a few days after the massacre committed by Jewish forces in Nablus, which resulted in the death of 11 martyrs and more than 100 wounded, as part of a series of brutal incursions and attacks on the people of Palestine, since the advent of the right-wing Netanyahu government, and the expansion of settlements. The last of which was the approval of building 3,000 new units.

This security meeting comes as a result of fears of the assembled parties, led by America, which arranged the scenario of this meeting, of the explosion of the situation in the occupied territories and of a third Intifada that may have already begun, as a result of the course of events under the Netanyahu government, which required frequent visits of senior officials American politicians, the latest of which was the American warnings against building settlements, changing the current status, and using excessive force, with statements always veiled by America’s commitment to the security of the Jewish entity, but within the framework of the American two-state solution, which is being undermined and the impossibility of its occurrence on the remaining oases between settlements.

This meeting was preceded by temptations and even humiliating acquiescence from the Arab rulers to the Jewish entity, despite its arrogance and insolence, in the hope that it would be satisfied with the so-called truce, as the UAE informed the Security Council that it would not call for a vote on Monday on a draft resolution calling on the Jewish entity to immediately stop settlement activities in the occupied territories. The President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, withdrew the decision to condemn the settlements before the vote in the Security Council, in exchange for the outcomes of the treacherous Aqaba meeting. The PA also withdrew its decision to stop security coordination with the government and army of the occupation, to play its dirty role in suppressing the heroic resistance in the Palestinian territories, and trying to eliminate the resistance factions with the support of the Arab countries gathered in Aqaba, whether by training thousands of Palestinian police or political intelligence coordination, such as outsourcing Gaza territory to the Egyptian administration.

Hoping that the Aqaba meeting will result in the resumption of political negotiations between the PA and the Jewish entity, or that the Jewish entity will stop its escalation and its so-called unilateral measures in its blatant aggression since the occupation of Palestine, Al-Aqsa and Jerusalem, or the hope that this escalation will not result in the explosion of a massive revolution against this monstrous entity, is a false hope and a mirage that neither the Jewish entity nor all its supporters realize its consequences, nor even America, despite the sponsorship of its envoy McGurk for weeks of secret negotiations between the PA and Netanyahu, and it will be a disaster for them and their meetings and security and political coordination will be a complete failure. It has been proven to the people of Palestine, and indeed to the entire Ummah, the cowardice and weakness of this entity, through the heroic martyrdom operations, had it not been extended by the imaginary rope of security from the conspirators.

It was later reported after the Aqaba meeting, and despite its outputs supporting the Jewish entity, statements by the leaders of the Jewish entity, emphasizing what Allah Almighty said:

[لُعِنَ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا مِن بَنِي إِسْرَائِيلَ عَلَى لِسَانِ دَاوُودَ وَعِيسَى ابْنِ مَرْيَمَ ذَٰلِكَ بِمَا عَصَوا وَّكَانُوا يَعْتَدُونَ]

“The disbelievers among the Children of Israel were condemned in the revelations of Dawud and Isa, son of Mariam. That was for their disobedience and violations.” [Al-Ma’idah 5:78].

It reveals their arrogance and cowardice. The prime minister of the Jews stated that settlement construction and outpost legislation in the West Bank would continue without any change. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that he would not agree to any freeze in settlement activity in the occupied West Bank. As for the so-called Minister of National Security, Ben Gvir He said that what happened in Jordan remains in Jordan.

O Muslims: We still affirm that the legitimate and practical solution to the issue of Palestine, and in the face of this continuous conspiracy against Palestine and its people, is the dispatch of armies to overthrow the Jewish entity from its roots. The people of Palestine need men, for men, and this great honor will only be at the hands of the sons of the Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly Guided Caliphate) State, which will soon be established, Allah willing.

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَتَّخِذُوا الْيَهُودَ وَالنَّصَارَى أَوْلِيَاءَ بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَاءُ بَعْضٍ وَمَن يَتَوَلَّهُم مِّنكُمْ فَإِنَّهُ مِنْهُمْ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يَهْدِي الْقَوْمَ الظَّالِمِينَ]

“O believers! Take neither Jews nor Christians as guardians—they are guardians of each other. Whoever does so will be counted as one of them. Surely Allah does not guide the wrongdoing people.” [Al-Ma’idah 5:51]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Press Release

7 Sha’aban 1444 – Monday,27th February 2023

No: 14 / 1444

(Translated)