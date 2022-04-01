Announcement of the Result of the Investigation of the New Moon of the Blessed Month of Ramadhan for the year 1443 Hijri (2022 CE)

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful, and praise be to Allah, Lord of the worlds, Who sent down the Qur’an and chose Islam as a Deen for us, and prayer and peace be upon the one who established the Islamic Ummah, the master of creation, our master Muhammad and upon all his family and companions.

Al-Bukhari reported in his Sahih on the authority of Muhammad bin Ziyad, who said: I heard Abu Hurairah, may Allah be pleased with him, say: The Prophet (saw) said, or he said Abu Al-Qasim (saw) said:

«صُومُوا لِرُؤْيَتِهِ وَأَفْطِرُوا لِرُؤْيَتِهِ فَإِنْ غُبِّيَ عَلَيْكُمْ فَأَكْمِلُوا عِدَّةَ شَعْبَانَ ثَلَاثِينَ»

“Start fasting upon seeing it [the new moon of Ramadhan], and give up fasting upon it [seeing the new moon of Shawwal], and if the sky is overcast (and you cannot see it), complete thirty days of Sha’ban.”

After investigating the new moon of the blessed Ramadhan on this night, the eve of Saturday, the sighting of the new moon is confirmed according to the Shariah sighting requirements, in some Muslim countries, therefore tomorrow, Saturday, is the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan for the year 1443 Hijri.

On this occasion, I convey my greetings and congratulations of the Head of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir and all those working in it, to the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir, the eminent scholar, Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, asking Allah to support him and to hasten the victory for us and the empowerment by his hands.

Ramadhan this year comes at a time when the West is trying to transform its moral attack, which it has waged throughout the last century on the private lives of Muslims, into a direct physical attack on it. After the failure of the “war on terror” campaign to create the surrendering spirit in the Islamic Ummah, and after the shock of the Arab Spring revolutions that the rulers of the West were subjected to, which turned the tables against their agents and almost drove the influence of the West out of our land, to the level that their chief said that it turned his head gray! After these shocks the West realized that the nature of Islam and Muslims dictates that the pace of Muslim uprisings against the colonial situation will increase successively, and will continue to escalate until the Muslims inevitably regain their authority.

But the issue of putting pressure on Russia and the siege of China has become a pressing issue for the Western interests headed by America. This required the withdrawal of large parts of the West’s military and logistical forces from Muslim countries. But the West does not want to let the Islamic Ummah catch its breath lest they repeat the actions against their agents. For this reason, they began to put measures to occupy Muslims with themselves, by tampering with their private lives around the world; and for this, they mobilized all the agents and tools to replace them until they return. They doubled the normalization between the rulers in Muslim countries and the Jewish entity, and introduced hordes of Jews to the Arab Gulf States, and began to strike the religiosity in the land of the Two Holy Mosques. They imprisoned the scholars and replaced the Committee of Enjoining the Good with the Entertainment Committee which surrounded Al-Madina Al-Munawwarah and Makkah Al-Mukarramah with vice and evils.

Verses from the Qur’an were removed from the education curricula in Jordan, they started the same thing in the curricula in Egypt, and they inserted the curricula of education in the liberated areas in Syria. The rulers of the House of Saud removed from the educational curricula what Allah (swt) had condemned the Jews for. The ruler of Egypt began to revive the pharaonic (civilization) in a global celebration of the bodies of the royal pharaohs. America unleashed the spiteful Hindus to persecute Muslims in the Indian Subcontinent, so they flayed Kashmir and expelled Muslims from Assam and stripped civil rights from large numbers of Muslims in India, and began to prevent Muslim women from wearing the Khimar (headscarf) by the force of the judiciary and the law.

Similarly in Europe, France attacked its Muslim community, so it began by closing down mosques and enacted laws to interfere in how Muslims raise their children inside their homes. As for the Scandinavian countries, led by Sweden, they increased the attack on Muslim families and began to take Muslim children away and hide them from their families with fabricated malicious pretexts. This was accompanied, in Muslim countries, with the start of the process of initiating CEDAW provisions to tear the Muslim family apart, especially in the Blessed Land of Palestine by criminalizing the guardianship of the father over his family and making the family and the head of the family at the mercy of the immoral. We do not forget the manifestations of receiving the killers of Muslims and the usurpers of their land and their honour in recent weeks; the pretentious manifestations enjoyed by the head of the Jewish entity in Turkey, to the manifestations of friendliness given to Bashar Assad in the UAE, which was like pouring salt in the wound of the entire Islamic Ummah.

O Muslims… O People of Power and Protection:

The Kaffir West would not have been able to carry out these attacks had it not been for the Muslim rulers opening the gates of the land wide open for them to tamper with however they wish. Therefore, this perversion of the private life of the Islamic Ummah will not be stopped, unless it has a Khaleefah (caliph) who will gather its men and aid them over their enemies, thus making them forget the whispers of Satan. The West did not resort to these measures except because they realized two important issues: The first is that the Islamic Ummah is still rebelling over its conditions and wants to restore its authority and expel the influence of the West from its land. The second is that the issues of Russia and China will distract the West from the Muslim countries, and therefore they entrusted the task to the agent rulers. Therefore, the opportunity is ripe for the Ummah to rid itself of the agents of the West and their treachery, to be freed from their influence and to recover its land. This matter lies with the people of power and protection in it, and the support of the public opinion among them. So, hasten, O Muslims, in this blessed month, and push the people of power and protection among you to give Nusra (material support) to Islam, to place their hand in the hands of Hizb ut Tahrir, in the hope that Allah (swt) will grant the victory. Allah (swt) says:

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِن تَنصُرُوا اللَّهَ يَنصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُمْ]

“O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet” [Muhammad: 7].

Either this, or you will be content with disgrace in this world and the wrath of Allah (swt) in the Hereafter! The Messenger of Allah (saw) said:

«مَا مِنْ امْرِئٍ يَخْذُلُ امْرَأً مُسْلِماً فِي مَوْضِعٍ تُنْتَهَكُ فِيهِ حُرْمَتُهُ وَيُنْتَقَصُ فِيهِ مِنْ عِرْضِهِ إِلَّا خَذَلَهُ اللَّهُ فِي مَوْطِنٍ يُحِبُّ فِيهِ نُصْرَتَهُ، وَمَا مِنْ امْرِئٍ يَنْصُرُ مُسْلِماً فِي مَوْضِعٍ يُنْتَقَصُ فِيهِ مِنْ عِرْضِهِ وَيُنْتَهَكُ فِيهِ مِنْ حُرْمَتِهِ إِلَّا نَصَرَهُ اللَّهُ فِي مَوْطِنٍ يُحِبُّ نُصْرَتَهُ»

“No (Muslim) man will desert a man who is a Muslim in a place where his respect may be violated and his honour aspersed without Allah deserting him in a place where he wishes his help; and no (Muslim) man who will help a Muslim in a place where his honour may be aspersed and his respect violated without Allah helping him in a place where he wishes his help.” [Narrated by Abu Dawood].

This is for one person, so, O people of power and protection, what about the one who failed an Ummah of two billion?! Fear Allah in the sanctities of Muslims, fear Allah before it is too late for you.

In conclusion, we call on the Islamic Ummah in this noble month to make the month of Ramadhan this year a new start in the covenant with Allah (swt), in following the truth, even if the West and its agents detest it, and rejoice in Allah’s victory. Allah (swt) says:

[وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُم فِي الأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمْ دِينَهُمُ الَّذِي ارْتَضَى لَهُمْ وَلَيُبَدِّلَنَّهُم مِّن بَعْدِ خَوْفِهِمْ أَمْناً يَعْبُدُونَنِي لا يُشْرِكُونَ بِي شَيْئاً وَمَن كَفَرَ بَعْدَ ذَلِكَ فَأُولَئِكَ هُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ]

“Allah has promised those who have believed among you and done righteous deeds that He will surely grant them succession [to authority] upon the earth just as He granted it to those before them and that He will surely establish for them [therein] their religion which He has preferred for them and that He will surely substitute for them, after their fear, security, [for] they worship Me, not associating anything with Me. But whoever disbelieves after that – then those are the defiantly disobedient” [An-Nur: 55].

May your month be blessed, Wassalamu Alaikum Wa Rahmatullah Wa Barakatuh.

The eve of Saturday is the first of the blessed month of Ramadhan for the year 1443 AH.

Eng. Salah Eddine Adada