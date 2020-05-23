Announcement of the Moon Sighting Result for the Month of Shawwal 1441 AH: Eid ul-Fitr is Saturday 1st Shawwal

Congratulations on the Occasion of the Blessed Eid ul Fitr

Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, La Ilaha Ila Allah, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Wa lilahi Alhamd

Bismillahi Ar-Rahman Ar-Raheem, Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds, the Holder of the corners of the world; dominating over all creation. Peace and blessings be upon His Messenger, Muhammad the Prophet of Islam, Badr and Hijra and the founder of the State and warner to the tyrants, and Prophet of the great battle, the master of creation, our master Muhammed, peace be upon him and upon his family and companions…

Ahmad extracted on the authority of Muhammad Bin Ziyad that he said, “I heard Abu Hurairah (ra) say: that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said, or he said: Abu Al-Qasim ﷺ said: «صُومُوا لِرُؤْيَتِهِ، وَأَفْطِرُوا لِرُؤْيَتِهِ، فَإِنْ غُبِيَ عَلَيْكُمْ فَعُدُّوا ثَلَاثِينَ» “Observe fast on sighting it (the new moon) and break it on sighting it. But if (due to clouds) the actual position of the moon is concealed from you, you should then complete the thirty days.”

After investigating the new moon of Shawwal, on this blessed night, this eve of Saturday, the sighting of the new moon according to the Shariah requirements is confirmed in some Muslim countries, and therefore tomorrow, Saturday, will be the first day of the month of Shawwal and first day of the blessed Eid ul Fitr .

In this blessed occasion of Eid ul Fitr, Hizb ut Tahrir extends its warm congratulation to the whole Muslim Ummah, a greeting that is heart-felt from truthful Dawah carriers, filled with hope emanating from the Prophetic glad-tidings, and affirmed by happiness that glorifies the worship of Eid despite all circumstances.

I also extend a special congratulations in my name and the name of the Head of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir and all the brothers and sisters working in its departments and units to the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir, the eminent scholar Sheikh Ata Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, asking Allah Almighty to grant him attainment in leading this Dawah to achieve the glad-tiding of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ by establishing the second Khilafah Rashida (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, and the Ummah’s empowerment.

Eid has arrived and we still see the world plunge deeper in the Coronavirus pandemic, and we still see the countries of the world led by their ominous master America, looking for a ray of hope to get out of the “economic closure complex” that has become their main concern and chronic nightmare. Their scientists say: “If you open up the economy, you will be killed by the disease!” Then their wealthy responds: “If you shut down the economy, you will be killed by hunger!” Thus, between fear of hunger and fear of disease, countries of the world will be wandering in the unknown of this pandemic. Allah (swt): وَضَرَبَ اللَّهُ مَثَلاً قَرْيَةً كَانَتْ آمِنَةً مُّطْمَئِنَّةً يَأْتِيهَا رِزْقُهَا رَغَداً مِّن كُلِّ مَكَانٍ فَكَفَرَتْ بِأَنْعُمِ اللَّهِ فَأَذَاقَهَا اللَّهُ لِبَاسَ الْجُوعِ وَالْخَوْفِ بِمَا كَانُواْ يَصْنَعُونَ “And Allah presents an example: a city which was safe and secure, its provision coming to it in abundance from every location, but it denied the favors of Allah. So Allah made it taste the envelopment of hunger and fear for what they had been doing” [Al-Nahl: 112].

O People:

The countries of the world have managed the Coronavirus crisis from a pure secular capitalistic angle, which has always thought that it is dominant in this world and what is in it, it underestimated the matter at the beginning, but when it was hit, it dealt with the crisis by the numbers approach, which made it go back to square one every time. And if they had learned about the “method of prophethood” of the Islamic civilization and what emerged from it about diseases, plague and hygiene, they would have known that the angle to be considered in dealing with such a pandemic must be that of the human being; his belief, health, money and interests, and this necessitates seeking a final elimination of the pandemic, and not only reducing the number of infected people. The method of prophethood requires that, upon hearing of the disease, geographical isolation begins inside the country, so it is forbidden to move between the areas where there is infection and where there is no infection.

Then the infected patients are separated from the healthy people, and life continues in the areas where there is no infection, and all patients are provided care free of charge and at the expense of the state. Efforts continue to block the pandemic until reaching “zero cases”, and not to close the whole country or open the whole country, or close the country partially or open the country partially, or to impose total curfew, or partial curfew. All these measures delay what is known, that once people mix, the epidemic will return to spread.

Although a number of Western media and those in our country have drawn the attention of countries to Islam’s approach of prophethood, which we mentioned, and despite the fact that Islam is a civilization that is more ancient than the civilization of the West, the West has taken Islam as an enemy and deafened its ears to its goodness and chose to face its destiny forgetting its Lord! Allah (swt) says: فَلَمَّا نَسُواْ مَا ذُكِّرُواْ بِهِ فَتَحْنَا عَلَيْهِمْ أَبْوَابَ كُلِّ شَيْءٍ حَتَّى إِذَا فَرِحُواْ بِمَا أُوتُواْ أَخَذْنَاهُم بَغْتَةً فَإِذَا هُم مُّبْلِسُونَ “So when they forgot that by which they had been reminded, We opened to them the doors of every [good] thing until, when they rejoiced in that which they were given, We seized them suddenly, and they were [then] in despair” [Al-An’am: 44].

O Muslims:

The month of Tarawih has passed while you are forbidden to pray in your mosques! The houses of Allah were not opened to you, because your rulers follow the West, which does not value your belief or your Shariah. They do not see the need for places of worship while they almost revere the need for banks and markets! Likewise, the puppet rulers, who were fed to view everything related to Islam as inferior, and closed the mosques swiftly and did not contemplate about how to keep them open while taking preventive measures, as they did with other places they opened! The government scholars were quicker than them to arm them with the appropriate fatwa to suppress you. Even some of the scholars dared and prohibited the opening of the houses of Allah! Allah (swt) says: وَمَنْ أَظْلَمُ مِمَّن مَّنَعَ مَسَاجِدَ اللَّهِ أَن يُذْكَرَ فِيهَا اسْمُهُ “And who are more unjust than those who prevent the name of Allah from being mentioned in His mosques” [Al-Baqara: 114]

O you the best nation brought out to humankind:

Never in the history of the Ummah did its scholars dare to prohibit going to Allah’s houses! Is it not enough to say that is this the first Ramadan in the history of the Ummah since the mission of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ, in which the Islamic Ummah is prevented from praying in its mosques?! Is it not enough because of what happened to turn the table on this rotten world order and replace it with the system of Islam, while you are an Ummah of two billion (people)?!

Indeed, by Allah it is sufficient to do that and more, it is sufficient for you to restore the Khilafah State as soon as possible, and to go to the people of the West whose countries crushed them and offer them the trust of your Lord, which is the Deen of Islam and its ability to save this humanity, the All-Mighty says: وَكَذَلِكَ جَعَلْنَاكُمْ أُمَّةً وَسَطاً لِّتَكُونُواْ شُهَدَاء عَلَى النَّاسِ “And thus we have made you a just community that you will be witnesses over the people and the Messenger will be a witness over you” [Al-Baqara: 143].

To all Muslims everywhere:

Hizb ut Tahrir appeals to you with the words of Allah (swt), with the Seerah of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ, with the enlightened thought, and with what the conditions of the world have reached: Come and work to establish the Khilafah (Caliphate), come and work for the greatest obligation in Islam, come so that you may return to being the best nation brought out to humankind …

Eid Mubarak, Wassalamu Alaikum Wa Rahmatullah Wa Barakatuh.

The eve of Saturday is the first of the month of Shawwal for the year 1441 Hijri corresponding to 23/5/2020.

Eng. Salah Eddine Adada

Director of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Friday, 29th Ramadan 1441 AH

22/05/2020 CE

Issue No: 1441 AH / 023