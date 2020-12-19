Anniversary of the Arab Spring in Tunisia

O Our People in Tunisia:

اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life.” [Al-Anfal: 24]

These days mark the tenth anniversary of the revolution that began in Tunisia, bearing the hope of radical change to the bitter reality imposed by colonial capitalism. However, the reality has not changed and the system has not fallen despite the disappearance of some faces, and the coming of faces that are no less in criminality and ugliness!

The colonialist, who used to run the country through Bourguiba and Ben Ali secretly from behind a curtain, still controls the country and even increased his control; from planning, legislation and implementation, it is he who determines the issues and priorities, and he who determines the paths that officials should follow, and it is he who supervises, through his embassies, the training of the higher state cadres (in the prime ministry and ministries of sovereignty from defense to the interior and justice…) under direct supervision.

O Our People in Tunisia:

Our cause is one, it is the cause of Islam and its implementation as Allah (swt) has commanded us, but the kaffir colonialist since he toppled the Khilafah (Caliphate) state that united us, while working to keep us divided and weak in frail entities that he called states in which he appointed agents on them he called them rulers, and works to prevent the return of the state of Islam, and he followed a malicious plan. The following are its most important items:

1- Promoting democracy and excluding Islam: When our revolution started in Tunisia, shaking the centers of the agents and their hegemony was shaken, he deliberately promoted democracy in order to distance us from Islam, so he brought his new agents to management and governance positions while seeking to bring back some of his old agents in the framework of the national reconciliation play.

2- The division and fragmentation of issues: The colonizer disseminated our issues and made them issues of development, poverty, hunger, work and increasing of salaries, as if we are a nation of hungry people waiting for someone to feed us! As for our plundered wealth, it is an exclusive concession seized by Western companies with the aid of traitors and brokers of the people.

3- Devising problems and then imposing their solutions: The colonizer made solutions to the problems that he was the cause of, linked to him. So he imposed a secular constitution and unjust laws that all serve his interests. In order to implement these solutions, he made the wealth in his own hands, he plundered it through his companies, then he returned a piece of financing from it, giving it in the form of destructive usurious loans through which the plundering and theft would increase, so that millions of hard workers would be occupied with hard work – if they find it – to pay off the usurious loans with accumulated taxes collected by a state, even a semi-state whose officials were appointed.

4- Protesters’ exhaustion with partial demands: The protesting masses were directed to the partial demands that were previously identified: development and employment, improvement of purchasing power, safe drinking water, and infrastructure, in daily protests that hardly stop yet with no results. Its most prominent feature is that it divides and does not unite, installs the cheap and immediate demands, and the most dangerous of all is that these protests distract the masses from the reality of the problem and distract them with its symptoms from its essence, exhaust them and waste their energies, and distract them from the corruption of the regime.

5- National reconciliation and restoring the old guard: to make protesters exhausted to the point of despair, in preparation for passing a dangerous project, which is the national reconciliation project , which only means stabilizing the current corrupt regime, and closing the revolution file permanently by declaring a reconciliation that they claim is historic.

One of its dangerous consequences will be forgiving those who have committed and increased their corruption in a cheap, failed bargain. If you are satisfied with it, then they will throw you crumbs or crumbs of the crumbs, to be silent about the criminals who are the servants of colonialism; who will not only escape punishment, but rather, you will see them as the leaders of the political and economic scene once again in a scene from which only Ben Ali will be absent. And you will be the one who brought them back in the name of the revolution!

O Our People in Tunisia:

The main issue today is the presence of colonial kaffir who controls the country and who is served by a secular political circle that is only good in being subjugated and in selling the country. The issue today is a ruling system that will not be just except with Islam, and you will not regain your dignity except with Islam, and you will not have any high status among nations except with Islam, and Your Lord will not be pleased with you except with Islam, and you will not obtain the intercession of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ on Judgment Day except with Islam.

As for the duty that Allah (swt) has enjoined upon us and commanded by our honorable Messenger ﷺ:

1- To unite the efforts behind a sincere leadership to its Lord, adhering to His (swt) Law, aware of the origin of the cause, and knowing the enemy and its ways.

2- To expel the enemy who is suffocating us, and to end its meddling in our country and with our destiny.

3- To establish the state of truth, the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate), on the method of Prophethood .

Allah (swt) says:

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Wednesday, 01st Jumada I 1442 AH

16/12/2020 CE

Issue No.: 1442 / 22