Ankara (Turkey): Panel Discussion to Discuss the Islamic Solution to the Economic Crisis

Within the framework of the series of conferences, seminars and panels organized by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey under the title “The Islamic Solution to the Economic Crisis”, the party met with representatives of political parties, NGOs, local media representatives and educators in Ankara.

Speaking at the meeting, each of the speakers; Yilmaz Cilek, Member of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey, Suleyman Ugurluo, Editor-in-chief of Koklu Degisim Magazine, Hakki Eran, writer for Koklu Degisim Magazine, Muhammed Hanafi Yagmur, Expert in Islamic economics, and Abdullah Imamoglu, Imam and preacher.

In the discussion, it was emphasized that the solutions and rulings of Islam in every field should be put on the agenda, and that Islam has detailed and original solutions in administration, economics, education and social fields, and that it must be expressed in every platform.

The meeting ended with a desire and affirmation that these consultation and solutions meetings should be held frequently in all areas.

For more information click here

Wednesday, 08 Rajab 1443 AH – 09 February 2022 CE

More Details, Visit Websites of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey:

Official Site: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

Facebook: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

Twitter: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

Instagram: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

YouTube: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

Koklu Degisim Magazine