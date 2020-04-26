وَمَآ أَصَابَكُم مِّن مُّصِيبَةٍ فَبِمَا كَسَبَتْ أَيْدِيكُمْ

“And Whatever Affliction Befalls You – It Is For What Your Hands Have Earned”

These days once again openly and clearly revealed that it is not the nationalist regimes who are the true colonialist capitalists, rather they are the puppets of the globalist capitalists. This handful of capitalist capital owners appeared as the citizens of their nations, who elected their rulers and represented the so-called development and progress, while in truth it was them who controlled everything, everywhere and always.

They kept growing, exploiting, and devouring voraciously. Their oppression and their impertinence intensified, such that they even doomed millions of their own folks in their own Western countries- the world’s richest economies- to hunger, poverty and homelessness. They spoke of human, children’s and women’s rights but transformed their own countries to the world’s control centre of prostitution, drugs and paedophilia. They spoke of human rights but pared down on health and education services. They said “freedoms”, and invaded and plundered other lands, and especially Muslim lands. They said freedom of belief and blamed religious beliefs, and even waged wars in order to prevent Muslims from living according to their own belief. They banned the headscarf, marginalized the woman who did not shake hands, trampled on her in order to rip off her niqab and hijab. They spoke of “equality” but denied hijabi women and girls the right to education and employment which they granted to the non-hijabi women. They spoke of the fight against poverty but used the aid they sent to the poor and hungry countries as a commodity to gain profits. They even utilized food aid as a means of political pressure. They spoke of heath and forcibly vaccinated tens of thousands of girls with vaccines causing infertility, in particular throughout third world countries, and under the protection of police and armed forces. They spoke of environment but used toxic chemicals and mercury to extract certain raw minerals, contaminating water and soils, and thus causing mass cancer and mass birth damages among the local people, who were left to starvation, not receiving even a bit from the gained immense fortune to satisfy their hunger. They said, “It is for human rights and justice” and used napalm, nuclear and all kinds of mass destruction weapons in Vietnam, Korea, Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan and so forth. At the same time they called for freedom of expression but silenced and eliminated both, Muslim and non-Muslim opinion makers, scientists, politicians and journalists, who revealed and highlighted all of these crimes without resorting to any form of violence, and simply engaging in ideological struggle. Without doubt, we as Muslims know all of these… And we have not a single doubt about the methods of these capitalists. And also non-Muslims do know the same for sure.

As to the threat of COVID-19, the so-called novel virus, at the very beginning, many countries, above all Britain, refused the orders of the WHO as exaggerated, unnecessary, non-scientific and irrational. But what happened next?! The leaders of the world’s most powerful states like Merkel, Trump, and Johnson in the forefront were forced to bow to this globalist capitalist organisation, despite their aversion due to the irrationality of the whole event! Hence, upon the orders of the WHO, a simple influenza virus was shown as monstrous and lethal as a chemical bomb, aiming to kill the moment you stick out your head of the window. The WHO issued the order, thus constitutions and parliaments were taken out of action, freedoms nullified, people deprived of their very basic rights as humans, denied their rights of visiting their ill ones in order to cheer them up, denied of paying their last respect to their beloved ones and say goodbye. People have been ripped off their right to work and trade. Companies and businesses broke down, workplaces shut down, and humankind is left to face poverty. At the same time, the WHO forbade post-mortem examinations on the allegedly corona-deceased! Instead it announced that the only salvation would be through a vaccine, to be provided by Bill Gates in about 18 months, compulsory for 7.5 billion people across the world! It even declared that it will be necessary to “enter homes and remove family members, presumably by force” but no-one cared. It seized the living and the dead. It closed down prayer houses of all religions.

In Germany, Italy, France, Britain and America, there are scientists and jurists who, based on evidence, reveal the falsehood of the whole issue and actions. Thus it was also revealed that 88% of those who were initially declared as corona-deaths had at least one pre-morbidity – many had two or three!!! It was proven that those who died as corona patients did not die due to the virus but with the virus. It is scientifically proven that they were already palliative patients due to their pre-illnesses, and they did not die due to the coronavirus! In short: this COVID19 is nothing more dangerous in outcome than the annual influenza virus epidemic across the world! Another fact is that the German Charité – Berlin University of Medicine, which is one of Europe’s largest university hospitals and largest supporters of the WHO, forbade conducting autopsies on the deceased.

Fortunately some scientists ignored these bans and conducted post-mortem examinations on more than hundred dead bodies. For example, the renowned German medical examiner and head of the Hamburg forensic medicine, Professor Klaus Püschel revealed that “not a single person with no previous illness has died of the virus in Hamburg. All of those we have examined so far had cancer, a chronic lung disease, were heavy smokers or heavily obese, suffered from diabetes or had cardiovascular disease.” Similarly one of the brave scientists who dared to speak out against this nonsense is the German infectious medicine specialist, Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, one of the most highly cited medical research scientists in Germany, says that the current response to the virus is “grotesque, absurd and very dangerous” and a crime towards mankind and society, and in fact a social suicide. Countless other scientists and professors have clearly proven through their scientific research that the coronavirus is not spreading in a different way than the known influenza virus, and also not through normal social relations or items. Contagion happens only through the transmission of infected human body fluids directly to the mouth, nose, ears or eyes of another person. However, those Western regimes, who surrendered to the pressure of the WHO, and thus all the puppet Muslim leaders, who never spent an iota of mental effort or own will for the sake of the Muslim Ummah, now choose the way of humiliating, ridiculing, persecuting, and silencing those opinion makers, scientists, jurists, politicians who object, challenge and reveal this CORONA-crime. They even forcefully abduct and institutionalize some to psychiatric ward, as it was the case with the German specialist lawyer on Medical Law and author of several books Beate Bahner. They closed down their youtube, podcast and various social media channels and web-pages, and labelled their evidence as conspiracy theories and irrational provocation through their mainstream media. They simply put their constitutions out of function, change the authorities of their parliaments and neglect their laws, equip their police and armed forces with special powers and promise them extra premium payments – all in disregard of any of their hitherto holy, sacrosanct democratic principles, and ideals and the trust of their own people. Those who embraced Capitalism as an ideology so far have to witness how their ideology betrays and hoodwinks them today. They witness how their freedoms are ripped off their hands and they try to resist. We, as Muslims, should we not be the first, and fastest and most determined to resist. With all that I told above, I wish to remind the Muslims of the following:

“Up until today, what good did the Kuffar ever do for mankind? What good did the leaders of the capitalist nations bring ever to any nation, any soil or water? Did the rulers of the Muslim world, ever, only once, activate their own minds and did anything beneficial for their own people?” Here we have Turkey: Yesterday, on 23rd of April, all the members of parliament and ministers came together to visit the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk on the occasion of the anniversary of the founding of the Republic. (https://www.aa.com.tr/en/pg/photo-gallery/national-sovereignty-and-childrens-day-in-turkey-/0) And the prescribed social distance was missing completely, when they joined together, shoulder to shoulder, men and women!!! Some even had no mask on their face! But it is these very same MPs and ministers, who closed the mosques to the Friday Prayers, and Taraweeh prayers and now even to the Eid prayer! Furthermore, they introduced a curfew on weekends!!! Our elderly, above the age of 65, and our youth, below the age of 20, and our children cannot leave their houses, and they are deprived of breathing fresh air and feeling the sun for weeks now!!! So the logical conclusion is that either these rulers are absolutely convinced that their IDOL named Atatürk will protect them from the virus! OR they LIE TO THEIR PEOPLE with regards to the lethality and contagiousness of this virus!

Humankind is searching for a way out!!! And fortunately Allah (swt) re-joined us with Ramadan once again, during these corrupt times! Alhamdulillah! Ramadan is the time of awakening, purification, reflection, and comprehension and seeking and turning towards success. May our Lord (swt) bestow the Ummah of Muhammed ﷺ with all the benefits of Ramadan at maximum level. And may He (swt) bless them through opening their eyes and making them aware that a virus is a virus no matter what name it gets prescribed. A Muslim does not fear death! And he SURELY does not abstain from fulfilling the obligations ordained by Allah (swt). A Muslim does not abandon humanity into darkness through fearing a virus!

وَمَآ أَصَابَكُم مِّن مُّصِيبَةٍ فَبِمَا كَسَبَتْ أَيْدِيكُمْ وَيَعْفُوا۟ عَن كَثِيرٍ

“And whatever strikes you of disaster – it is for what your hands have earned; but He pardons much.” [Ash-Shura 30]

Zehra Malik

#كورونا | #Covid19 | #Korona