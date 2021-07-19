An Open Letter from Hizb ut Tahrir to All Our People in the Blessed Land

Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds, a praise that achieves His good pleasure and establishes His Deen on the best of what Allah loves and is pleased with, and prayers and peace be upon the Messenger of Allah and upon his family and companions and those who follow him.

O People in the Blessed Land… O dignitaries and representatives of families… O sincere ones in the political centres… O judges, jurists, members of the Public Prosecution and members of the security services… O factions and organizations:

We call upon you all with the truth with the words of Allah (swt):

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا كُونُوا ‌أَنْصَارَ اللَّهِ]

“O you who have believed, be supporters of Allah” [As-Saff:14]. We address you with the saying of Allah:

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا ‌اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ * وَاتَّقُوا فِتْنَةً لَا تُصِيبَنَّ الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا مِنْكُمْ خَاصَّةً وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ شَدِيدُ الْعِقَابِ]



“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah intervenes between a man and his heart and that to Him you will be gathered. * And fear a trial which will not strike those who have wronged among you exclusively, and know that Allah is severe in penalty.” [Al- Anfal: 24-25].

We address you all with the verses and words of Allah because they are the light that guides us in the darkness.

Dear Brothers, our People and Clans: The deal of the spoiled vaccines that nearly killed thousands of people, and then the assassination of Nizar Banat are heinous and unforgivable crimes, and the most heinous are the measures of the authority towards the angry people who are demanding accountability of the killers and criminals. It attacked them and shed their blood and lynched them on the streets. Its criminality was intensified by pushing for street fighting. Al-Majdalani threatened the people by saying “your people versus my people.” It is the language of thugs and it indicates that the Palestinian Authority and its ministers do not have the slightest sense of responsibility towards the people, and another says we will strike with an iron fist?! He wants to strike the people with an iron fist because they are demanding their rights? So, why does he not strike with an iron fist those responsible for the spoiled vaccines? Why does he not strike with an iron fist those who coordinate with the occupation against his family and people? Why doesn’t he strike with an iron fist the symbols of corruption in the Palestinian Authority?

The crimes of the Palestinian Authority against Palestine and its people do not stop. Rather, the Authority has become more like a gang of murderers and corrupt people. Otherwise, how is it explained that it has put the elements of its security forces in civilian clothes to attack people in a barbaric manner that perpetuates the criminal approach of the Palestinian Authority?! The authority commits crimes and it does not accept anyone to hold them accountable for them. Rather, its criminals are hiding behind the judiciary, investigation committees, and the Anti-Corruption Commission to cover up their corruption and crimes. We have not heard a sound from the Anti-Corruption Commission regarding the issue of spoiled vaccines, nor has it issued any comment regarding the criminal security services’ practices towards people!

O Forces in the Factions and Organizations: purifying the Blessed Land from the abomination of the usurpers is the aim that should gather and unite you, but the factional conflict divided you and became a cover for protecting the corrupt and criminals, and this is not permissible under any circumstances. The consequences of this conflict has become a calamity for the people of Palestine, and it allowed the Jewish entity to continuing its crimes, and enabled the corrupt to exploit this conflict for their interests, amass wealth and suck the blood of the people.

And we direct our appeal to the honourable in the Fatah movement in particular, to have a firm stance towards the authority and its crimes. The Authority commits crimes and then forces the Fatah movement to confront the people who are angry at its crimes! You, our brothers have raised the slogan of liberation from occupation; and liberation from occupation requires you to unite with the Ummah and its saviours, to be with the Ummah as one body, defending its Deen and its interests with all strength and valour… Your responsibility makes it imperative to stand with the people of Palestine against the corrupt and criminals who conspire against your cause.

O Judges, Jurists and Members of the Public Prosecution Office: You are the most knowledgeable and aware of the rampant corruption in Palestinian Authority. And you realize that the pressures exerted on you by the security services are to cover up their crimes against Palestine and its people. But we, our brothers, are counting on your Deen, your piety, your integrity and your belonging to the Blessed Land. Your Deen requires your alignment with your Ummah and your cause, and it is your responsibility to protect people from the brutality of the Authority and its apparatus, and it is your responsibility to confront criminals and spoilers, and it is your responsibility to defend people’s rights.

The responsibility of the Public Prosecutor and the Public Prosecution is to protect people’s rights and not to protect criminals and the corrupt, and for this we call on the Attorney General not to be a backer of criminals, and we call on him to stand in a position that pleases Allah (swt), so that it will save him on the Day of Judgment when neither money nor children will benefit except those who come to Allah with a sound heart.

O Dignitaries, Clans and Representatives of Families: Your responsibility towards your families is to defend their rights and stop the aggressors, your contributions to the reform of relations are good and blessed, Allah willing, and we love for this good to be magnified and maintained among people, and this requires you to stand with your family and your Ummah to confront the oppressors and to stop them and push them towards the truth, on this we recite the words of Allah (swt):

[إِنَّا أَنْزَلْنَا إِلَيْكَ الْكِتَابَ بِالْحَقِّ لِتَحْكُمَ بَيْنَ النَّاسِ بِمَا أَرَاكَ اللَّهُ وَلَا تَكُنْ لِلْخَائِنِينَ خَصِيماً * وَاسْتَغْفِرِ اللَّهَ إِنَّ اللَّهَ كَانَ غَفُوراً رَحِيماً * وَلَا تُجَادِلْ عَنِ الَّذِينَ يَخْتَانُونَ أَنْفُسَهُمْ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يُحِبُّ مَنْ كَانَ خَوَّاناً أَثِيماً]



“Indeed, We have revealed to you, [O Muhammad], the Book in truth so you may judge between the people by that which Allah has shown you. And do not be for the deceitful an advocate * And seek forgiveness of Allah. Indeed, Allah is ever Forgiving and Merciful * And do not argue on behalf of those who deceive themselves. Indeed, Allah loves not one who is a habitually sinful deceiver” [An-Nisa’: 105-107]. These verses are the criteria of every sincere person, it is the criteria of establishing truth and justice among people, it is our and your criteria, and your responsibility towards your Deen and your families requires you to stand up to the crimes of the Authority and hold them accountable.

O our People in the Blessed Land: It saddens us that members of the security services are employed to protect criminals and corrupt people, and that the leaders of the Authority turn them into killers of their people and their families, this is a crime and heavy crime, and that is why we call them with a sincere invitation to side with their Deen and Ummah, and we address them with the words of Allah (swt):

[إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يُؤْذُونَ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ لَعَنَهُمُ اللَّهُ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَالْآخِرَةِ وَأَعَدَّ لَهُمْ عَذَاباً مُهِيناً * وَالَّذِينَ ‌يُؤْذُونَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَالْمُؤْمِنَاتِ بِغَيْرِ مَا اكْتَسَبُوا فَقَدِ احْتَمَلُوا بُهْتَاناً وَإِثْماً مُبِيناً]



“Indeed, those who abuse Allah and His Messenger – Allah has cursed them in this world and the Hereafter and prepared for them a humiliating punishment * And those who harm believing men and believing women for [something] other than what they have earned have certainly born upon themselves a slander and manifest sin” [Al-Ahzab: 57-58]. We address them with the saying of the Prophet (saw):

«مَنْ حَمَلَ ‌عَلَيْنَا ‌السِّلَاحَ فَلَيْسَ مِنَّا»

“Whosoever carries the weapons against is not from us” [Bukhari]. It is forbidden to direct your weapons towards your family and brothers.

As for those criminals who do not care about the Deen or kinship, and have made themselves hostages to the corrupt in power, do not think that they will be spared from the torment and the revenge of the Might of Allah. Sufficient for them is the saying of Allah (swt):

[وَلَا تَحْسَبَنَّ اللَّهَ ‌غَافِلاً عَمَّا يَعْمَلُ الظَّالِمُونَ إِنَّمَا يُؤَخِّرُهُمْ لِيَوْمٍ تَشْخَصُ فِيهِ الْأَبْصَارُ]



“And never think that Allah is unaware of what the wrongdoers do. He only delays them for a Day when eyes will stare [in horror]” [Ibrahim: 42].

O Our People and Loved Ones in the Blessed Land, we offer goodness to you sincerely: The liberation of the Blessed Land from the abomination of the usurpers lies in moving the Islamic Ummah and its armies to establish the Khilafah (Caliphate) and liberate Bait Al-Maqdis, therefore on this you must unite your forces and focus your efforts, you have seen how the Islamic Ummah moved in the east and west of the earth demanding the borders to be opened for jihad in the cause of Allah (swt) and to uproot the entity of the usurpers and occupiers. If it were not for the conspiracy of the rulers who betray Allah and His Messenger, the liberation of the Blessed Land would have been swifter and easier than you think. Beware of the deceptions of our enemies, their tools and their agents, and confront their crimes and conspiracy, do not enable them to achieve their criminal projects or the illusory two-state solution that our enemy brought. So, do not pay attention to these criminals and focus your efforts on your Ummah and hold fast to the strong rope of Allah, and trust in Allah Al-Qawi Al-Aziz. He (swt) is our Protector, the Best Supporter, the Words of Allah (swt) are Sufficient:

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِنْ تَنْصُرُوا اللَّهَ ‌يَنْصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُمْ * وَالَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا فَتَعْساً لَهُمْ وَأَضَلَّ أَعْمَالَهُمْ * ذَلِكَ بِأَنَّهُمْ كَرِهُوا مَا أَنْزَلَ اللَّهُ فَأَحْبَطَ أَعْمَالَهُمْ * أَفَلَمْ يَسِيرُوا فِي الْأَرْضِ فَيَنْظُرُوا كَيْفَ كَانَ عَاقِبَةُ الَّذِينَ مِنْ قَبْلِهِمْ دَمَّرَ اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِمْ وَلِلْكَافِرِينَ أَمْثَالُهَا * ذَلِكَ بِأَنَّ اللَّهَ مَوْلَى الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَأَنَّ الْكَافِرِينَ لَا مَوْلَى لَهُمْ]



“O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet. * But those who disbelieve – for them is misery, and He will waste their deeds. * That is because they disliked what Allah revealed, so He rendered worthless their deeds. * Have they not travelled through the land and seen how was the end of those before them? Allah destroyed [everything] over them, and for the disbelievers is something comparable. * That is because Allah is the protector of those who have believed and because the disbelievers have no protector” [Muhammad: 7-11].

O Allah, open the hearts of Muslims to your obedience and support of your Deen, and grant us from you a supporting authority.

All praise to Allah, Lord of the Worlds

Hizb ut Tahrir The Blessed Land Palestine

21 Dhu al-Qi’dah 1442 – Friday, 02 July 2021

(Translated)

