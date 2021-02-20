To the Brothers, the pioneers of the Ummah Affairs Forum, including politicians, media professionals, opinion-makers and thinkers.

Assalamu Alaikum Wa Rahmatulah Wa Barakatuh

An Invitation to Attend the Ummah’s Affairs Forum

In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the demolition of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on 28th Rajab 1342 AH, and a reminder to the Ummah of what befell it of the rupture, fragmentation, loss and the control of the enemies over the reins of its affairs…and to revive the people’s endeavour to work in order to bring it back as rightly-guided upon the method of the Prophethood, with which we make a real change, restore our lost glory, recover our lost dignity, and please our Lord…

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan invites you to attend and participate in the Ummah’s Affairs Forum, which will air live on the Omdurman satellite channel:

On Arabsat, (Badr 4) – channel frequency 12034 – coding 27500 – 6/5

The forum is entitled:

Raising The Ummah’s Awareness and Make it Carry the Responsibility to Re-Establish the Khilafah (Caliphate)

Speaking on the forum:

1- Dr. Muhammad Abdel-Rahman – Member of Hizb ut Tahrir.

2- Mr. Ahmed Abaker – Member of Hizb ut Tahrir.

The Chair is Engineer Ahmed Jaafar – Member of Hizb ut Tahrir.

Venue: the studios of the direct broadcast of Omdurman satellite channel – Khartoum – Riyadh – north of Al-Mashtal Street at the intersection of the Sudanese French Bank.

Time: Saturday, 8 Rajab 1442 AH corresponding to 20/02/2021 CE – at 11 am. Studio doors close at 10:30 a.m.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

3 Rajab 1442 – Monday, 15th February 2021

No: HTS 1442 /50