An Elderly Woman Asks you, O Muslims: Why did no One Tell her about Islam?!

Social media reported a video of an elderly woman from the American city of Winter Haven telling the story of her entry into Islam, and asking Muslims: Why did no one tell us about Islam?

Comment:

A chilling question what makes the blood run cold, from the horror! A question that makes one of us not know the taste of rest!

How can we, and this elderly woman, and many other people like her, ask us why we did not tell them about Islam? Why did we not save them from the fire? Why did we not reach this message that the Prophet (saw) made enormous sacrifices in order to spread it, and the good companions and the righteous followers followed him, so they conquered the lands and saved the people from the rule of idols to the justice and mercy of Islam?!

What will we answer Allah (swt) when He asks us about them? What a burden we carry on our shoulders?!

O Muslims: Humanity needs Islam to reach it today more than ever! Who will notify them about Islam, distinctly? Isn’t it the Khilafah (Caliphate) the one that carries Islam to humanity, as a message of guidance and light, so they enter the religion of Allah in multitude?

Therefore, there is no salvation for Muslims from redemption from Allah’s question to them, and relieving the burdens off their shoulders except by working to resume the Islamic way of life by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood. And we do not see a light shining from the end of this dark tunnel except in the work of Hizb ut Tahrir to establish it, for it is the only party that made it its vital cause, and it works eagerly and earnestly in calling for the establishment of the Khilafah Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood. So, Muslims could be aware of the Hizb’s legal (Shari) method based on correct ijtihad, its bright and disciplined understanding of Islam, which is based on purity, clarity and focus, and the careful following, in its course, of the path that the Messenger (saw) took, with those specific actions that led to the establishment of the first Islamic state in Medina?

It is the only party that possesses a comprehensive and reliable global political leadership, and possesses the Shari’ vision from the Qur’an and Sunnah, which defines the idea, clarifies the method and delineates the goals and objectives, and sets the methods, means and plans for every action, so it restores the Khilafah system and establishes the Islamic state that was destroyed by the Kafir colonial West a hundred years ago.

Therefore, do, O Muslims work, so that the order of Allah is established and His word is raised, and His religion spreads in all over the world, until

«لَا يَبْقَى عَلَى ظَهْرِ الْأَرْضِ بَيْتُ مَدَرٍ وَلَا وَبَرٍ إِلَّا أَدْخَلَهُ اللَّهُ كَلِمَةَ الْإِسْلَامِ، بِعِزِّ عَزِيزٍ أَوْ ذُلِّ ذَلِيلٍ، إِمَّا يُعِزُّهُمْ اللَّهُ عَزَّ وَجَلَّ فَيَجْعَلُهُمْ مِنْ أَهْلِهَا أَوْ يُذِلُّهُمْ فَيَدِينُونَ لَهَا»

“Allah will not leave a house of mud or hair/fur, without making the word of Islam enter it, by the glory of the glorious or the humiliation of the insignificant. Either Allah (swt) will honor them and make them of its people, or demean them and make them submit to it …” as he (saw) said.

It is the promise from Allah, the Glorified the Exalted, and the glad tidings of the Prophet (saw) Al-Sadiq Al-Masdooq (the honest and trustworthy) that this will take place at the end of time, which makes us aspire to obtain the pleasure of Allah, renewing this religion’s glory and pride by establishing the second rightly-guided Khalifah on the method of Prophethood, and we hope that we will be with Allah those who care for the loftiest of affairs and not the trivialities. Allah Almighty said:

[وَالَّذِينَ اهْتَدَوْا زَادَهُمْ هُدًى وَآتَاهُمْ تَقْوَاهُمْ]

“And those who are guided – He increases them in guidance and gives them their righteousness.” [Muhammed: 17].

To accept us with Him with the truthful, and to make us a lifeline for all humankind, so we can bring it out of the darkness of Capitalism to the great light of Islam.

Written for the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir by

Rola Ibrahim

(Tramslated)

