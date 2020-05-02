An Authority that Prioritizes Gambling (and its Forms) over Allah’s Worship!!!

The Coronavirus crisis has ravaged the world, stopped its activities and left its politicians in amazement and bewilderment. The economies that were claiming to be the most powerful are reeling, and health systems have been destroyed in countries that call themselves developed. When the Coronavirus entered Lebanon, the negligence was evident from the government, for political conflict, as it was by allowing the entry of planes from affected areas.

When the world was alerted and closed borders and flying, Lebanon marched behind them as usual without guidance, and closed all avenues of life, in a country where most of its people live on day to day jobs to get their daily food.

When the muftis of Al-Azhar and the Hijaz called for the closure of Al-Azhar and the Al-Haramain (Makkah and Madina), the muftis of Lebanon called for the closure of the mosques, and we did not hear of a detailed research of jurisprudence, but rather they followed those who followed this path, also without guidance, even without a clear proof. On this occasion, we invite you to read what the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir, the eminent scholar Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, has issued about the reality of Coronavirus, and to read his answers to inquirers about the rules of closing down mosques, and about the Shariah way to deal with epidemics and plagues.

We did not like to address the muftis with this, saying: our contention with them is not this issue, and we are excusing their exaggerated fear, in a country where its racist politicians await any opportunity to attack rather oppress Islam and its people, but for the matter to come to the announcement of the stages of lifting the closure, and the opening of the places of debauchery and gambling comes before opening of our mosques, then no, by Allah, this is a calamity, and an audacity against the Deen of Allah and His servants, whose hearts are burning in pain by preventing their Friday and the congregational prayers, and they swallowed the poison of the closure in the month of their worship, the blessed month of Ramadan, so that it is not said the infection came from the mosques!

So, the miserable authority meets all this silence and contentment despite the feeling of grief today by issuing the stages of raising public mobilization, making the third stage the opening of several places on 11/5/2020, including the casino, known as the Casino of Lebanon, and the fourth stage on 25/5/2020 to open schools, universities and shopping centers. As for the fifth stage, on 8/6/2020, it will open a number of places, including “places of worship”.

What approach is this government following in the arrangements for opening and closing (places)?! Our answer is indisputable; it is following the path of its hateful secularism, especially the head of its government, Hassan Diab. Is the casino, which will open at 70% of its capacity, as stated in the announcement, and universities, schools and shopping centers, less crowded than mosques?! Aren’t these places that were put first in lifting the closures, the most crowded?! Isn’t the longest time to communicate is in such places?! While the time for communication in mosques is less rather the least, it is rather the place that only those who perform ablution and ghusul may enter, and these are the first preventive measures (against the virus).

We warn the authority from this provocative approach, which provokes the feelings and beliefs of Muslims, who have tried to open their mosques in several areas, so is the authority working or wanting to push Muslims to clash?

We address the muftis that silence on these decisions is an affront to the Deen and its people and disdain against them, and we will not be silent on that, and you shouldn’t either, in a country where actions are taken without a legal or scientific approach, not even (by taking account of) the number of cases of infections, and we are fully convinced in what our Messenger ﷺ said: «الْإِسْلَامِ يَعْلُو وَلَا يُعْلَى عَلَيْهِ» “Islam is always superior and should never be surpassed.”

So, assume your role before you lose your positions, and bring to your focus the saying of Allah (swt): لَّمَسْجِدٌ أُسِّسَ عَلَى التَّقْوَىٰ مِنْ أَوَّلِ يَوْمٍ أَحَقُّ أَن تَقُومَ فِيهِ فِيهِ رِجَالٌ يُحِبُّونَ أَن يَتَطَهَّرُوا وَاللَّهُ يُحِبُّ الْمُطَّهِّرِينَ “A mosque founded on righteousness from the first day is more worthy for you to stand in. Within it are men who love to purify themselves; and Allah loves those who purify themselves” [At-Tawba: 108]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon

Saturday, 02nd Ramadan 1441 AH

25/04/2020 CE

No: H.T.L 1441 / 07