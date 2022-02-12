An American Crime by Airdropping Near AtmehAnd the Factional System is Preoccupied with Arresting Those who Criticize its Inaction

On Thursday night, on 3/2/2022, a group of American Apache helicopters launched an airdrop near the town of “Atma” in the liberated north, targeting the leader of the “Islamic State” organization, “Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurashi”, according to the US President “Biden”, and the attack resulted in the death of approximately thirteen civilians, including children and women.

It was preceded by the bombing of the city of “Al-Bab” by one day, which resulted in more than eight martyrs and a number of wounded, while the bombing of the criminal regime and the Russian occupier never stopped.

All of this is happening while the factional system, headed by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and the “Salvation” and “Interim” governments, did not move a finger, as if the matter did not concern them. Rather, they were busy prosecuting and arresting all those who criticize their policies, restricting people in their actions and controlling them.

Is it not better for those who monopolize power, and impose levy governments on the necks of people? to confront and respond to every attack targeting civilians in the liberated areas?

Didn’t the pure blood that is shed every day with various justifications, and these arrogance and attacks on the so-called “liberator”, not stirred up a remnant of nobleness in the souls? Or did it die when they sold themselves and became slaves to their supporters?

What is happening in the crime against innocents and the continuous massacres on all sides, the enemies and the so-called friends, and the disregard for all the horrific crimes committed by the criminal regime and the work to restore its international legitimacy, categorically shows the conspiracy of the international community and the active states against the people of As-Sham and their revolution.

Also, the failure of the linked factional system, its domination over the people of As-Sham, its bullying, the arrest of the truthful among their sons, and this regime’s abandonment of the constants of the revolution, all of this shows the need of the people of Ash-Asham for a conscious and honest leadership that has a project that emanates from our faith, to correct our path, unify our efforts, and guide us with insight according to a specific legal method, to overthrow the employment system, and establish the rule of Islam in its place, under the Khilafah rashida (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of prophethood.

The duty now is to speak the word of truth in the face of the tyrants, after the reality of their failure and domination over us and their service to the schemes of our enemies, and change over them after their truth has emerged, for our silence about this injustice and this negligence will increase our misery and humiliation from our enemies, and from those who dominate us. At that point, we will not be satisfied with wasting the blood of the martyrs, and wasting all the sacrifices that were made, but we will return, according to their plans, again to live under the regimes of Kufr, oppression and humiliation.

O truthful ones on the land of Ash-Sham: The pure blood that is shed every day makes it obligatory for us to continue our journey, until Allah (swt) grants us relief, victory and empowerment, and that will come by Allah‘s permission, if we believe Allah in our words and actions, hold fast to His rope, and rely on Him alone Allah (swt) says:

(يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِنْ تَنْصُرُوا اللَّهَ يَنْصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُم)

“O believers! If you stand up for Allah, He will help you and make your steps firm” [TMQ Surah Mohammed: 7]

Ahmed Abdul Wahhab

Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Syria

Press Release

3 Rajab 1443 – Friday, 4th February 2022

No: 06 / 1443

(Translated)