America Uses Muslim Persecution for its Own Goals

On June 12, Radio Liberty news agency announced: “The US Department of State has published an annual report on the state of religious freedom in the world. Analyzing the situation in Kazakhstan, the authors of the report note that the country continues to restrict the rights of religious groups classified by the authorities as “non-traditional”.

The report says that Kazakhstan’s authorities continue to restrict and carefully control religious groups that they consider to be “non-traditional,” – Muslims who adhere to the not officially recognized Hanafi madhhab, and other Islamic movements, and representatives of the several Protestant associations.

“The authorities continued to detain and imprison their citizens for their religious beliefs, for open expression of opinions, forbade religious ceremonies to unregistered religious groups, restricted their holding of peaceful gatherings and forbade them to dress in accordance with the religious traditions, prosecuted on charges of “instituting religious hatred”, limited the publication and distribution of religious literature, the publication of which is censored in the country, write the authors of the report”.

Comment:

Similar articles were published on the situation in the neighboring countries. Every sane person can notice that analysis of the state of religious freedoms change each time depending on the relations of the dictators of these countries with the US administration, and the real situation of Muslims remains the same.

To date, the United States, as a country leader in the international arena, has monopolized the issues of religion, good and evil, morality and culture. The right to freedom to manifest one’s religion, to have the right culture and the right to spread one’s ideas without fear of persecution by the authorities, all this is practically in the hands of the United States or of the organizations controlled by the United States.

Observing the US criticism of the countries of dictators, regarding the persecution of Muslims, we see how the United States is in no hurry with the practical side. Accusations and reproaches of violations remain unfounded, since the purpose of these reports is not to change the situations of the religious groups of which oppress. The United States only uses these slogans to control the dictators in our countries. Moreover, the United States itself helps them to be in power and to persecute Muslims by issuing various laws against religious extremism and terrorism.

As soon as Muslims are active in a given region in reviving Islam in life, the United States puts pressure on dictators to suppress the revival and awakening of Islam and Muslims. Thus the arrests of Muslims, bans on religious rites, etc begin. For example, they did not manage to publish a report on how the arrests of active Muslims in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan took place.

Muslims! Do not be deceived by the hope of salvation or a change in our plight by the all kinds of US reports on religious freedom of Muslims, etc.

Allah Almighty says in His Noble Book: إِنَّ اللَّهَ لاَ يُغَيِّرُ مَا بِقَوْمٍ حَتَّى يُغَيِّرُوا مَا بِأَنفُسِهِمْ “Indeed, Allah will not change the condition of a people until they change what is in themselves” [13:11].

The deliverance from the oppression of dictators is in our hands, and not in the hands of the disbelieving colonizers and their reports. Remember the situation of Muslims in Mecca when they were weak and humiliated. Muslims did not rely on the rulers of tyrants and did not expect a change in inaction, but strictly followed the orders and prohibitions of Allah (swt) in the footsteps of the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ and Allah granted them His help and victory.

Today we are in the same position. We have only one path, this is the path of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ. The work on the revival of the Islamic way of life by the method of Prophethood is the work on the real change in the situation of Muslims around the world. Hurry up to join the work of Hizb ut Tahrir according to the method of Prophethood in order to realistically change the vicious reality and achieve the satisfaction of Allah. And may Allah help us.

Eldar Khamzin

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir