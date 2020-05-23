America is Seeking to Impose the Trump Peace Plan Agenda

Despite Misleading and Hollow Warnings by the Subordinate Rulers

Since it usurped the blessed land of Palestine, the Jewish entity, before the eyes of Muslim rulers and before the so-called international community, it commits all kinds of crimes against its people from killing, attacks, imprisonment, torture and displacement. In addition to violating the sanctities, foremost of which is the sanctity of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, that the Jewish political authority imposes its authority upon.

Likewise, the Jewish entity is planting thousands of settlements until there are only a few cantons left in Palestine by its inhabitants, or at least a few which makes it impossible to solve by the one state or the two-state solution or any solution according to what is called international legitimacy and international law; that is called for by the so-called false international community or Arab states, that reached the most deplorable level of normalization, betrayal, and promotion of this monster entity. The entity that they themselves provide it with life lines and the survival of treacherous treaties, the open and secret economic, security, and political agreements. Then you see them condemning the one state solution as if the two-state solution they advocate restores the rights and punishes the Jewish entity. They adopt the two-state solution only to silence their people, because of whatever remain of shame in them, if they have shame at all, and the fear of their protest. They execute their role assigned to them by America in return for their position in power, and on top of it they implement Trump’s plan to solve the so-called Middle East issue.

In this context, new matters have developed related to the implementation of the Trump peace plan, or the so-called deal of the century, followed by movements and statements in the region against the backdrop of the Coronavirus pandemic, they are as follows:

First: It was agreed to form a national unity government in the Jewish entity that would be headed alternately by both Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, so that Netanyahu would first head it for a period of 18 months in which Benny Gantz would be the alternative prime minister, a newly created position. The most prominent thing agreed upon was the government’s non-objection to the Netanyahu plan on the first of next July, with a proposal to annex more than 30% of the West Bank and Jordan Valley lands to Jewish sovereignty; which is opposed by Benny Gantz and Ashkenazi, the candidate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both of whom were former army chiefs of staff, due to security and political risks, according to their allegations.

Second: After that, the Trump administration decided to send its Secretary of State, Pompeo, personally and in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic travel warning, to visit the Jewish entity and meet with both heads of government, two days before the date set for signing the government coalition formation, which clearly indicates the relationship of the visit with the proposed annexation decision, because it has negative effects, including, not the most important, the rumor of the rejection of some rulers of the region because of undermining the two-state solution, as specifically stated in the statement of the King of Jordan Abdullah II to the German newspaper, Der Spiegel, and the mobilization of the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs meeting with the ambassadors of European countries so that the European Union put pressure and threats on the Jewish entity to preserve the two-state solution. The Arab rulers are proceeding in the detailed implementation of the Trump plan on the ground, each according to his funding program for the projects given for each country in the region, including Jordan, and the European Union is divided on itself, so that it will have an impact on the American plan.

Third: The real reason for Pompeo’s visit is ostensibly to support the annexation decision as it is a decision related to the Jewish entity, according to his claim, with America standing with the Jewish entity, but it is conditional on the dialogue with the Palestinian Authority (PA) for the final arrangements and in line with the detailed maps contained in the Trump plan, that allows Netanyahu to annex the territories and to determine the territories on which the PA can establish its state on. US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said on15/5/2020: “We believe that we have a historic agreement, even from the (Israeli) side, on a commitment to a Palestinian state if they meet the conditions stipulated in the plan, that we will keep working to achieve. ” (Al-Ghad (Jordanin) – Arabs 48). As for Pompeo, he seemed to point in the same direction, he said to the newspaper “Israel Hayom”, a newspaper loyal to Netanyahu, “Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Gantz must find the path to peace together.”

Fourth: It is more likely that Pompeo’s visit under exceptional and urgent circumstances, after the formation of the coalition government in the Jewish entity is to confirm commitment to the terms of the Trump peace plan, and link America’s agreement to annex with an agreement to have dialogue with the Palestinian Authority over forming a state, in order to implement the economic program related to it. It is stated in the New York Times (13/5/2020) that: Pompeo turned the green light into a yellow light in front of the annexation decision. Rather, he worked to restore the veto power of Benny Gantz in the unity government, which was robbed of him in the coalition agreement, according to the newspaper’s political analyst. Caution and fear of opponents of the annexation come from the fact that this step will kill any opportunity for a two-state solution to the long-term conflict and may cause violence that can quickly lead to the collapse of the Palestinian Authority, and does not exclude as a result a new immigration of the people of Palestine.

Fifth: As for the regime in Jordan and what relates to the annexation decision, it is going by the American vision with, its economic projects entrusted to Jordan, and its political and economic role assigned to it, regardless of the one state or two-state solution. Ortagus stated after the king’s statement to the German newspaper, “The United States has a close relationship with the state of Jordan. We know that Jordan plays a special role in the Middle East, especially their relationship with Israel,” she said. “What we want for both Israel and Jordan is the relationship that is not only strong on the security level, but that’s also strong at the diplomatic level and the economic level.” And she continued: “We certainly understand that the king has expressed his concerns today and again that’s why we think it’s important to turn back to President’s Trump’s Vision for Peace and to bring all parties to the table to work toward this peace plan.” This means adhering to the treacherous Wadi Araba agreement with the Jewish entity, emptying the threat of its content and complying with the role assigned despite the regime’s fear that the Jewish entity will not adhere to the negotiation clause with the Palestinian Authority to establish a Palestinian state.

Sixth: It is clear that Trump’s plan speaks of a Palestinian self-economic- autonomy in the remaining Palestinian lands, that does not rise to the level of a local administration, in which Jordan plays the role of the sponsoring state of this Palestinian entity and providing it with the means for life with the economic projects such as land ports in Ma’an, Al-Madouna, Aqaba, and Jordan Valley, and developing Marka, Aqaba, and Shuna Airports, and the two sea carrier projects, the oil refinery in Ma’an, a road network for commercial exchange between the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and railroad projects spanning from Haifa and Irbid and areas of the Palestinian Authority, all of which are included in the terms of the Trump agreement for Jordan and Palestine.

O our People in Jordan:

Be warned of what is hidden for you; you have witnessed this regime’s linking your economy with the Jewish entity, the usurped gas agreement is the best evidence, and attempts to link your living and your economy with this entity are taking place in full swing, so take your caution and be aware of this before you are attached to the ropes of the Jewish entity, then regret will not be of benefit. We invite you to work hard and seriously to stop the regime and hold it accountable, and do not be fooled by its sweet-talk, for the history and experiences that you have witnessed in surrendering the West Bank games are not far from you.

All the projects and solutions put forward by the Western colonial kuffar, headed by America will not succeed, because they are solutions not from Shariah, in addition to that they have no basis on the ground and they install dependency, submission, and humiliation on the people of the region and the people of Palestine, and do not give an atom’s weight of rights to the people of Palestine, and stands between them and the only solution to the question of Palestine, the issue of all Muslims, which is the eradication of this monster entity from its roots. So the endeavor of these solutions is only the result of fear of mobility and a violent uprising of the Ummah, shaking the pillars of the dependency and subjugation regimes, as a result of the arrogant stubbornness of the Jewish entity and their false sense of power fed to them by America to achieve its interests. The rulers of Muslims and their political circles fool them by normalizing and glorifying them and taking them as guardians despite the fact that this does not reflect except the clique of rulers, and not their people who yearn and aspire to remove this monster entity and those who supported and aided it, in the hands of the soldiers of the state of power and protection, the state of jihad that will remove the colonial influence from the region, the Khilafah Rashida (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the prophethood, which its signs are looming and will be established soon, Allah willing.

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah intervenes between a man and his heart and that to Him you will be gathered” [Al-Anfal: 24].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Tuesday, 26th Ramadan 1441 AH

19/05/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 12