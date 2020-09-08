Amendment to the 2020 Budget: Sudan’s Economy Continues to be Destroyed by Compliance to IMF

On Sunday, 09/08/2020 CE, the Interim Legislative Council, the Sovereignty Council and Council of Ministers, passed an amendment to the general budget, which would increase subsidies on hydrocarbons by 75%, electricity by 41%, along with a gradual floatation of the exchange rate; starting with the calculation of foreign grants and loans at a rate of 120 pounds per dollar (Al-Sudani Newspaper, Issue 5071). The in charge minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Heba Muhammad, said in a press statement on Wednesday 22/07/2020, after the Council of Ministers approved the amendment: (“The reason for modifying the budget is the need to adopt policies that would mitigate the negative impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the economic situation. The deficit is large, which necessitated reviewing the budget.” (Arabi 21 site)).

The Transitional Government still lives in the mantle of the former regime, following its following its path, step by step, disregarding the country’s untapped wealth; in agriculture, water, forestry, livestock, minerals and others; which it would have been reasonable for it, if it had a correct political idea and sincere to its subjects, to explode the energies of the people of Sudan to benefit from these wealth and lead a well-off life filled with well-being, but instead, we have seen it engaging in the implementation of the agenda of the Kafir colonial West; the prescription of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), through which this colonial fund wants to impoverish people and absorb their blood; in order to pay the interest of the riba-based debts that exceeded $60 billion, and for the country’s wealth to remain forbidden to its people, to be offered on a gold platter for transcontinental capitalist companies, under the banners of foreign investment and privatization. And those who implement this criminal plot are these rulers; tools of the Kafir colonialist in our country! In late June 2020, IMF announced that it had reached an agreement with the Sudanese government that paves the way for the implementation of structural reforms in Sudan’s economy! (Arabi 21site).

The reality of these so-called structural reforms is to float the currency and lift subsidies; floating the currency, that is, the devaluation of the pound, facilitates the plunder of the country’s wealth through cheap raw materials, while lifting of fuel and electricity subsidies will lead to an increase in the economic shrinkage, as producers leave the production cycle when the cost of production inputs increases; which increases unemployment rates and deepens poverty, due to the high prices resulting from the lifting of subsidies, the devaluation of the currency, and others. Moreover, the government is not satisfied with the crime of complying with the ill-fated prescription, but continues to destroy the economy by printing currency (borrowing from the central bank), which increased during the last period by 330%; that is, from 61 billion pounds to 200 billion pounds!!

The reality of these amendments to the budget is that they are a destructive policy for the country’s economy, entails increasing the number of the poor, the rates of unemployment and high prices and mortgage the country’s wealth in favour for the companies of the Kafir colonial West, so these amendments in the 2020 budget rise to the level of high treason, as a war against the people of the country in favour of the Kafir Colonalist!!

O People in Sudan: More than sixty years under the so-called national rule, these rulers, the tools of the colonizer, apply upon us the disastrous prescriptions of the kafir West, they lie to us, and they promise us of false growth rates, so we are affected by poverty day and night. These rulers disregard us so that the Kafir colonialists plunder our wealth!

Has the time not come for us to come to our senses and realize that our salvation is in our hands?! The rope of slavery to the Kafir West will not be cut off except with the axe of Islam, which is applied by the Khilafah Rashidah (righteous Caliphate) state on the method of Prophethood, run by men who are sincere to their Ummah, to uproot the colonial Kafir and its institutions from our country, forbid riba, and exploit with the provisions of Islam, the Ummah’s energies and wealth, so that it will bring goodness and blessing to the people of the country, rather to all the people. يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ “O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life” [Al-Anfal: 24]

Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah Sudan

21st Dhul Hijjah 1441 AH

11/08/2020 CE