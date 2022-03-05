Alhamdullilah at last our Three Members are Released!

At last three members of Hizb ut Tahrir / Tanzania namely Ust. Ramadhan Moshi Kakoso (45), Waziri Mkaliaganda (37) and Omar Salum Bumbo (55), who were kidnapped, falsely accused with ‘terrorism’ and held in detention for four and a half years were freed on Wednesday, 23rd February 2022.

The actual date of their discharge was 22nd February 2022 but from the onerous conditions that delayed by one day. During all their detention, there was neither bail nor trial of their case under the pretext of ‘investigation is underway’ and furthermore they were denied of their basic rights such as family visitation plus they required external supply of decent meals.

Their release came after many years in detention without trial when the DPP finally admitted that they have no cogent evidence to proceed with the alleged charges.

Hizb ut Tahrir / Tanzania, Muslims in general and all justice loving people are rejoicing over their release and return to their eagerly waiting families.

We would also like to thank all those who contributed and played a role in formal and informal campaigns to facilitate securing their freedom, including some Muslim scholars, Ustadhs, Imams of Mosques and Muslims in general for their prayers and support. Also, we are very grateful to various media outlets, activists, lawyers, politicians etc. for raising their voices, advice and consultation.

We further stress that the release of our members and failure of prosecution to adduce evidence against them after four and half years of “investigations” clearly proves our members’ innocence. As we have stated all along, that they are well known peaceful and family men affiliated with Hizb ut Tahrir that holds to a fixed and clear method of changing society followed by Prophet Muhammad (saw) that restricts itself solely to intellectual and political activity without ever using material force or violence.

We also demand justice for other wrongfully detained persons, Muslims and non-Muslims, who should immediately be granted bail and/or set free.

In conclusion, we reiterate this travesty of justice is inherent under the capitalist colonialist ideology. Indeed it is only under the divinely revealed rules of Islam with its Khilafah (Caliphate) State upon the method of the Prophethood that true justice would prevail and shine for all people regardless of their religion, colour, class, gender, tribe and etc.

Our final word is Alhamdullilah, all praise and thanks be to Allah!

Masoud Msellem

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Tanzania

Press Release

25 Rajab 1443 – Saturday, 26th Febrauary 2022

No: 04 / 1443