Al-Warraq Island is a Continuous Pain and a Wound that Will not Heal!

Engineer Osama Shawky, head of the New Warraq Island Development Authority, announced that the twenty-eighth lottery for the alternative housing units axis for the people of Warraq Island has been completed, and so far the files of about 550 families who have approved the option of alternative housing units have been dealt with.He added that the agency completed a new public lottery procedure today, and delivered letters of allocation of about 90 alternative housing units in the cities of Hadayek October and New October, and the Imbaba airport area, to the eligible residents of Warraq Island, who chose alternative housing units, and engineer Osama Shawky explained, that after completing the public lottery procedure and the procedures for handing over the replacement units, coordination will be made with the Ministry of Social Solidarity, to furnish and equip the replacement units for the transferees free of charge, to ensure the provision of a consensual alternative suitable for the people of Warraq Island (Cairo 24, Wednesday 3/15/2023). This comes after years of back-and-forth, arrests and restrictions on the people of the island, in what we can call a comprehensive blockade and a complete prevention of all services from reaching and entering the island, and even arresting its people to force them to accept the solutions and settlements offered by the regime in exchange for their exit from the island and their waiver of their lands.

The New Arab had said on its website, Sunday, 5/2/2023, that dozens of residents of Al-Warraq Island went out in night demonstrations, Sunday, after the security forces stormed the Nile island and arrested dozens there, and the people who gathered on the island demanded the immediate release of their families, Egyptian human rights organizations had announced, earlier in the day, that the security forces had stormed the Nile island of Warraq, chasing the residents through the streets and fields, firing gas bombs and rubber bullets at them, and kidnapping and wounding dozens, in an attempt to force them to hand over their lands and homes to establish a tourist resort.

When the regime turns into a broker and trades and encircles its neck with ropes, the end of which is in the hands of the West, this is the result, so it sells the country and its people at a cheap price, and the people of the country are the enemy who disputes with it over its wealth, so it deals with them through killing, arresting and torturing in order to guarantee their silence in front of the systematic looting of their wealth and even forcing them to abandon what they have in their hands, this is what is happening with the people of all of Egypt, not just the people of Warraq Island. The regime kills, burns, and confiscates land and money as it pleases and at any time against the will of the people. Rather, it forces them to hand over what is in their pockets voluntarily and sells them their rights by force and coercion. Forcing people to evacuate their homes in Al-Warraq after arrest campaigns, pursuits and sieges is no different from those cameras and radars that devour people’s money. On the road with claims of violations, not those compulsory fees for crossing roads, fees and expenses for licensing and others, which amount to hundreds and thousands of pounds that are deducted from the people’s livelihood, other than what is deducted through customs on the goods that are imported and what it represents in terms of raising the prices of those goods, then the exorbitant taxes that the system excels in creating and how to collect them in a way that guarantees the collection of the tax on everything that is sold and bought in the country. A level of creativity in collection, if it was directed to caring for people and guaranteeing their rights, Egypt would be something else. However, the regime in Egypt is only innovating in one direction, which is how to collect people’s money and how to ensure their silence in the face of the systematic looting and neglect of their wealth.

We said and repeat that the island of Al-Warraq belongs to its people and its inhabitants, and it is not permissible to expel them from it, nor to force them to evacuate and hand it over in any way, so it is known that the land is owned by the reconstruction, housing and cultivation, according to what he (saw) said:

«مَن أحيا أرضاً ميتة، فهي له

“If anyone makes a barren land productive, then it belongs to him.”

And according to what he (saw) said:

«مَن عمَّر أرضاً ليست لأحد، فهو أحق بها»

“He who develops land which has no owner has the best right to it.”

The jurists agreed that the land that was not owned by anyone, and in which there was no trace of building and usufruct, is owned by revival. And they agreed that the land that has a known owner for purchase or gift, whose ownership has not ceased, may not be revived for anyone other than its owners, and the land shall not be confiscated from its owners or from those who revived it through cultivation, construction, housing, or any form of reconstruction.

O the People of Kinanah:

All of Egypt with everything in it is the island of Al-Warraq in the eyes of the regime, and what is happening on the island and what is happening with its people previously happened with the people of the Maspero Triangle, and the same thing is happening in Nazlet Al-Samman and will happen in any spot that the regime deems eligible for sale and investment, perhaps that is why the people do not own even those units that it inhabits them as alternative units despite the prices they pay for them and although they are built on the land of the country and with money either from the taxes that are collected from them or from the loans that they pay with their usurious returns and bear their burdens from their blood. Even what the regime claims to give them free of charge in terms of furniture and furnishings for their homes is from the money of donations that are controlled by the Ministry of Solidarity. So it grants to whoever it wants and withholds from whom it wants according to what the regime sees and serves its interests, and what happens requires a movement from the people of all Egypt and standing with the people of Al-Warraq in their ordeal in front of the regime’s encroachment, otherwise the circle will turn around and we will say one day we were eaten the day the island of Al-Warraq was eaten.

O the loyal ones in the army of Kinaanah:

We are still calling you, beseeching you, and seeking your help in front of the regime’s endless tyranny, so where are you from the people of Egypt and their protection and the protection of their rights, or has the regime blinded your eyes by giving you salaries, ranks, and privileges?! ! Except, let you know that you are responsible and Allah will argue with you on their behalf on the Day of Resurrection, so realize yourselves and exonerate your duty and side with your Ummah and demolish this system in order to restore to the people their Khilafah (Caliphate) State upon the method of the Prophethood that restores their rights to them and stops neglecting their wealth and revives you, them and Egypt again, so listen from us, for we are in Hizb ut Tahrir, the trustworthy advisor and pioneer who does not lie to you, so become its men and supporters, May Allah write it on your hands, so this injustice will end with you and you will win a great victory.

And you will remember what we say to you, and we refer our matter to Allah, and Allah is All-Seeing of the servants.

[وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ وَهَاجَرُواْ وَجَاهَدُواْ فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ وَالَّذِينَ آوَواْ وَّنَصَرُواْ أُولَـئِكَ هُمُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ حَقّاً لَّهُم مَّغْفِرَةٌ وَرِزْقٌ كَرِيمٌ]

“Those who believed, migrated, and struggled in the cause of Allah, and those who gave ˹them˺ shelter and help, they are the true believers. They will have forgiveness and an honourable provision.” [TMQ Al-Anfal: 74]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Egypt

Press Release

26 Sha’aban 1444 – Saturday, 18th March 2023

No: 12 / 1444

(Translated)