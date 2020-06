Al-Waqiyah TV: The crisis in America requires a change in thinking!

By: Dr. Mohammad Malkawy

Decade after decade going back to the american civil war. The powers that be have failed to bring about a homogenous society. This short video highlights what is needed to bring about a society that create exactly that.

Tuesday, 11 Shawwal 1441 AH corresponding to 02 June 2020 CE