Al-Mechichi Government Follows a Policy of collection and Handing over the Country to the Foreigner

In his first television interview on Sunday, October 18, 2020, Prime Minister Hisham Al-Mechichi said that the deficit in the fiscal budget for the year 2020 has reached 14 percent, and that the mobilization of financial resources for the 2021 budget will be done through the continuation of fiscal reform and borrowing from donors, On Friday, October 16, 2020, a government official told Reuters that the country’s borrowing needs for the next year are estimated at 19.5 billion dinars, of which 16.5 billion dinars are foreign loans, an amount that no previous government dared to borrow.

The Prime Minister admitted in his dialogue that the public financial situation is very difficult and that the solutions must be outside the fund, and this means that he adopts unprecedented solutions, that is, other than what previous governments are used to, and this requires him to make a fateful decision to recover the wealth of the Muslim people of Tunisia of oil, gas and minerals from the colonial companies that loot it without any supervision or accountability, and that the economic system that stems from the Ummah’s belief is adopted to take care of the people’s affairs through Islam instead of the capitalist system that brought the country to undeclared bankruptcy, but he decided to hold onto the land and followed the path of those who preceded him. He coveted in the pockets of the people to rob them of their money and increase their poverty over their current poverty with what is called tax reform, by burdening the Muslim people of Tunisia with taxes, which is prohibited by Islam as the Messenger ﷺ said: «لَا يَدْخُلُ الْجَنَّةَ صَاحِبُ مَكْسٍ» “One who wrongfully takes an extra tax (sahib maks) will not enter Paradise.”

The prime minister pushed the limits with the Tunisian people when he pursued the policy of his predecessors in borrowing from international financial institutions, so that his people entered a closed circle from which they would never get out: more loans, leading to more debts, leading to more poverty. The lending countries aim to immerse the country in debt and then subject it to its dictates and conditions to follow its own development path, which would undoubtedly lead to devouring the country’s wealth and economic capabilities. Hence, it became known to everyone near and far that the IMF and the World Bank are two colonial institutions that are used by the super powers to interfere in the affairs of the countries of the world by plunging them into a spiral of debt and imposing economic dependence on them. Wherever they existed, poverty increased and problems multiplied and Tunisia our country is the best witness to that.

O People of Tunisia:

There is no solution for what you are in, except from Islam and the Khilafah Rashida (rightly guided Caliphate) State whose light will soon dawn, Allah willing, for the Khilafah State is a caring state that provides for those who live under it a decent life and provides the basic needs of every individual in terms of housing, food, clothing and the basic needs of the people of health, security and education. It is in complete contrast to the collection state, which stems from the doctrine of separating religion from the state that made most of the people in Tunisia suffer poverty, disease, unemployment and poor care, and we in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Tunisia call upon you to join us, for the lifeboat is about to leave, the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of Prophethood.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Monday, 02nd Rabii’ I 1442 AH

19/10/2020 CE

Issue No.: 1442 / 09