بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

Al-Burhan and Hamdok’s Joining the Train of Treachery Confirms their Commitment to the Enemies and their Loyalty to Them

And that the Work is Necessary to Establish the Khilafah (Caliphate)

The rulers of Sudan joined the train of betrayal, after they officially agreed to start steps towards normalization with the Jewish entity, following a quadruple conversation that brought together Al-Burhan, Hamdok, Netanyahu and Trump, shortly after Trump signed the decision to remove Sudan from the list of countries supporting terrorism. It was stated in the joint statement that “the four leaders agreed to normalize relations between Sudan and ‘Israel’, and to end the state of hostility between their two countries” (Sudan Tribune). The rulers of Sudan have made our enemies gloat over our grief, as Netanyahu said, referring to switching the three No’s with Yes’s: “What an exceptional transformation, today Khartoum says yes to peace, yes to recognition, yes to normalization” (France 24). “We have moved from the three No’s to the three Yes’s,” State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus said. (Al-Hura channel site)!!

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan do not rely on these rulers; the reservoir of evils and treachery, because they are agents of the kaffir colonial West, and they have nothing to do with their Ummah, but we are counting on our Ummah, and we want it to learn the lessons of its present, while it holds on with an iron fist on the following facts:

First: Palestine, the Masra (place of Isra’ and Mi’raj) of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ, is an Islamic sacred land, blessed by Allah (swt) who says:سُبْحَانَ الَّذِي أَسْرَى بِعَبْدِهِ لَيْلاً مِنَ الْمَسْجِدِ الْحَرَامِ إِلَى الْمَسْجِدِ الْأَقْصَى الَّذِي بَارَكْنَا حَوْلَهُ لِنُرِيَهُ مِنْ آيَاتِنَا إِنَّهُ هُوَ السَّمِيعُ الْبَصِيرُ “Exalted is He who took His Servant by night from al-Masjid al-Haram to al-Masjid al-Aqsa, whose surroundings We have blessed, to show him of Our signs. Indeed, He is the Hearing, the Seeing” [Al-Isra: 1].

It is forbidden to forsake any inch of this land, and it must be liberated from the abomination of the Jews.

Second: The rulers of Muslims; whether those of them in the military uniform, or those in the civil attire, all of them are equal in betrayal and subordination, and in the service of the agenda of the colonial West. Their services degrade to the level of selling Muslim sanctities, in exchange for Trump winning a second term, because they are deprived of any value, and their only concern is to remain in Government chairs with crooked legs.

Third: The two colonial poles that hijacked the Sudanese revolution; the military leaders, the lords of modern colonialism, who receive their instructions from Trump and Pompeo, and are managed by the US embassy; owners of real power, they want the civilian rulers; the old colonial lords who receive their instructions from the British Embassy, to be a bridge to pass through it the agenda of the kaffir West; Normalization, implementing IMF prescriptions, impoverishing the people of the country, handing over wealth and resources to Western companies, and drying legislation and laws from any Shariah rules. And if the people of Sudan complain; the military recaptures the reins of power again!

Fourth: Democracy that is based on separating religion from life, and takes benefit as a criterion, is one of the most important bridges through which the agenda of the kaffir colonialist West is passed, in order for the Ummah to inherit humiliation and submission to its enemy. Therefore, the statement of normalization states: “America and ‘Israel’ have also committed to work with their partners to support the people of Sudan in strengthening their democracy” (Sudan Tribune).

O Muslims: These agent rulers will continue to trample on our dignity and our feelings, and will ally with our enemies. They forsake the sanctities, the land, the honour, and the wealth. Our situation will not be resolved except by the solution followed by the first (generation) of this Ummah: the great Islam implemented by its Khilafah Rashida (the rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of prophethood and a jihad for the sake of Allah (swt) under the banner of the Khilafah (Caliphate), which lifts humiliation and restores the Ummah’s glory, and uproots the influence of the colonizing Kuffar from Muslim countries… and then those who have wronged will know their fate.

O our People in Sudan: Is it not time for you to know that the civilian (government) and the military are two sides of the same coin; The kaffir western civilization, and the criteria of this civilization is benefit?! And to know that the Ummah will not be liberated except by Islam, according to its criteria, the Halal and the Haram, which will be implemented by the Khilafah Rashidah (the rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of prophethood?! This is the real revival project, away from the western kaffir enemy West, for which we are mobilizing the Ummah’s energies to bring it to power, to please our Lord, and to seek a decent life, full of pride, dignity, and guidance. So, rise O Muslims, to the obedience of Allah (swt):

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life” [Al-Anfal: 24]

Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah Sudan

7 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1442 AH

24/10/2020 CE