Al Arabiya Channel Continues to Dedicate Itself to Attacking Ruling by Islam

On Wednesday 12/8/2020, the Miraya program on Al-Arabiya channel aired an episode titled “Hizb ut Tahrir – And the Legend of the Caliphate“, in which the presenter of the program, Mishari Al-Dhayidi, described the Khilafah (Caliphate) as a myth and described Hizb ut-Tahrir’s call as a Bid’ah (an innovation).

Muslims have become accustomed whenever they want to watch any of the programs of Al Arabiya channel, to prepare themselves for a share of attack on any of the ideas of ​​ruling by Islam, the Islamic state, the unity of the Islamic Ummah, or other Islamic ideas. This channel dedicated itself as a platform for every hateful person against the systems of Islam and its way of life. Rather, today we can sense from the material presented the executive producer of the channel’s appetite for the recognition of the Jewish entity, following what the UAE announced about forming treacherous relations with the entity that usurped the Masra (location of Isra’ Journey) of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ.

As for the idea of ​​the Khilafah (Caliphate), there is no fear for it, as it has become a public opinion among Muslims, especially after the failure of all forms of rule that the kaffir colonial West tried in Muslim countries, and the Ummah is yearning to realize the return of its state as promised by Prophet’s glad-tidings, and this disturbs Al Arabiya channel, which vowed itself as an enemy to ruling by Islam.

As for Hizb ut Tahrir and its work to restore the Khilafah (Caliphate), it does not need introduction, and many tried even before the existence of Al-Arabiya channel to tarnish its reputation, but they and their ploys were gone, and the call to the Khilafah and with it, Hizb ut Tahrir continued to grow and spread.

But what is really unfortunate is this continuous downfall of the presenter of the program for two decades! How can a Muslim who has read the Book of Allah (swt) and studied the Hadiths of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ and is aware of the Islamic ideas and was once concerned about Islam, how can he succumb to mocking the Shariah rulings that have clear evidence; clear as the sun in the center of the sky, such as the Khilafah, for example?! Rather, he jokes about caliphs and preachers, who the Islamic Ummah has witnessed their good character! To him we say:

Mr. Mishary Al-Dhayidi, fear Allah and see where the thought of interest and the pragmatic approach that you adopted has gotten you. Look at where you were and where you ended up. See how you used to seek the way to understand Islam and today you lost it! See how Allah withdrew from you the prestige of the thinker because you seriously polluted your heart and devoted your mind and tongue for episodes attacking the rules of Islam, and all of this is in the service of those who betray the Ummah and the oppressors of Muslims! Rather, even the insulting approach and cynicism that you rejected and avoided, you have been plagued by it, and it has become your approved method for presenting the topics of your program! That light that you once carried, which you should have used as a bridge to delve into the study and understanding of Islam, to take you out of the bitterness of your experience with some of the approaches and movements, look at how it is dim today with what you covered it, with pollutants of justifications and promoting the falsehood!

Mr. Mishari, Allah (swt) says: وَذَكِّرْ بِهِ أَن تُبْسَلَ نَفْسٌ بِمَا كَسَبَتْ لَيْسَ لَهَا مِن دُونِ اللَّهِ وَلِيٌّ وَلَا شَفِيعٌ وَإِن تَعْدِلْ كُلَّ عَدْلٍ لَّا يُؤْخَذْ مِنْهَا “But remind with the Qur’an, lest a soul be given up to destruction for what it earned; it will have other than Allah no protector and no intercessor. And if it should offer every compensation, it would not be taken from it.” [Al-A’raf: 70].

Therefore, so that you do not lose yourself in the pit of falsehood and you think that you are doing good actions, we address what may have remained in the depths of your soul of former concern for Islam, so we urge you to stop further drowning in these sins, in order to save yourself from the wrath of Allah (swt) and from the bad end. So refresh your mind by repenting to Allah (swt) and do righteous deeds, that pleases Allah and His Messenger, in order to atone for what I previously mentioned.

Allah (swt) says:

فَأَمَّا الَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ وَعَمِلُواْ الصَّالِحَاتِ فَيُوَفِّيهِمْ أُجُورَهُمْ وَيَزِيدُهُم مِّن فَضْلِهِ وَأَمَّا الَّذِينَ اسْتَنكَفُواْ وَاسْتَكْبَرُواْ فَيُعَذِّبُهُمْ عَذَاباً أَلِيماً وَلاَ يَجِدُونَ لَهُم مِّن دُونِ اللَّهِ وَلِيّاً وَلاَ نَصِيراً

“And as for those who believed and did righteous deeds, He will give them in full their rewards and grant them extra from His bounty. But as for those who disdained and were arrogant, He will punish them with a painful punishment, and they will not find for themselves besides Allah any protector or helper” [An-Nisa: 173]

Eng. Salah Eddine Adada

Director of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Saturday, 03rd Muharram 1442 AH

22/08/2020 CE

Issue No: 1442 AH / 003