A stand organized by the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque after performing the Eid Al-Fitr 1442 AH prayer and khutbah in support of the Ummah’s armies under the title, “O Muslim Armies, Isn’t there a Man of Reason Among You?” The speech was given by Br. Rafat Najib (Abu Muhammad).

Jerusalem – The Blessed Land – Palestine

Thursday, 01 Shawwal 1442 AH – 13 May 2021 CE