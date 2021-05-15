Al-Aqsa Mosque Cries Out for the Muslim Armies and Implores their Officers to Support and Liberate It

The brutal occupation forces, on the morning of the 28th of the blessed month of Ramadan, stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque and attacked the worshipers, in an attempt to empty it (from all worshippers in I’tikaf) to enable the settlers to enter it in the memory of the so-called “unification of Jerusalem” to perform their Talmudic rituals and desecrate its courtyards. The occupation forces showered those in Al-Aqsa with stun grenades, gas, and rubber bullets, and chased them by beating and pushing to empty its squares amid a siege of worshipers in the prayer areas of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, causing more than 200 injuries, and at the same time the settlers tried to break down the Bab Al-Magharib and storm the courtyards.

These crimes take place during live and direct broadcasts under the eyes and ears of the whole world, on top of which are the rulers of Muslims, the custodians of the alleged guardianship, whose Muslim armed forces extend to the horizon. They stand idle and do not move to support Masjid Al-Aqsa, the first of the two Qiblas and the Masra (site of Isra’ of the Messenger (saw)). The criminal rulers are sufficed by directing empty calls rather treacherous to the den and headquarter of colonialism like the Security Council, or the tools of neglect and betrayal, such as the Arab League!

The call to provide international protection for the people of Palestine is a great betrayal, as it only means cementing the Jewish entity and transforming the occupation into an international occupation of the Blessed Land. And directing appeals to the international community and international institutions, who are the enemy and warring party to Islam, and not to be directed to the Muslim armies, who are the real bodies capable of liberating Palestine, is betrayal and deception. The calls issued by the band of traitors among the Muslim rulers and leaders of the Palestinian Authority to hold a meeting of the Arab League is a consolidation of their conspiratorial role on the issue of Palestine and diverting the issue from its correct course.

The sincere call for the liberation of Palestine is that call that brings the issue of Palestine back to Islam and the Islamic Ummah and invokes the Ummah and its armies to march towards the Blessed Land to uproot the Jewish entity from its roots. What prevents these armies from jihad in the cause of Allah and this blessed march, are the band of rulers traitors to Allah, His Messenger and the Muslims. And that is why the sincere call to liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque was the call that invokes the the Ummah’s armies to dispose of the group of depraved agents rulers, to immediately set off with Takbeer towards the Blessed Land liberating and purifying it from the abomination of the usurping Jews. Therefore, we direct our call to our brothers in the armies of Jordan, Turkey, Egypt, Sudan, Algeria, Indonesia, Pakistan, Hejaz and the rest of the Muslim armies:

Rush to the support of your Aqsa and liberate Bait ul Maqdis!

Rush, O Muslim officers to uproot the Jewish entity and liberate the Masra (site of Isra’) of our honorable Messenger.

Rush to crush the violence of the Jews and put an end to their arrogance, for you are the people of strength, power and dignity.

(يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ مَا لَكُمْ إِذَا قِيلَ لَكُمُ انفِرُواْ فِي سَبِيلِ اللّهِ اثَّاقَلْتُمْ إِلَى الأَرْضِ أَرَضِيتُم بِالْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا مِنَ الآخِرَةِ فَمَا مَتَاعُ الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا فِي الآخِرَةِ إِلاَّ قَلِيلٌ)

“O you who have believed, what is [the matter] with you that, when you are told to go forth in the cause of Allah, you adhere heavily to the earth? Are you satisfied with the life of this world rather than the Hereafter? But what is the enjoyment of worldly life compared to the Hereafter except a [very] little”

[At-Tawba: 38]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land – Palestine

Press Release

28 Ramadan 1442 – Monday, 10th May 2021

