Al-Aqsa is Under Siege and Fire… So When will the Protective of the Righteous Revolt?!

[وَإِنِ ‌اسْتَنْصَرُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمُ النَّصْرُ]

“But if they seek your help against persecution in Deen, it is your obligation to help them.” [TMQ Surah Al-Anfaal 8:72]

O Allah, O Allah, from your Furthest Masjid, O Muslims…

O Allah, O Allah, from the Destination of the Isra’a of your Messenger (saw)… O Ummah of Muhammad (saw)!

Where is the protectiveness of men?… Where is the zeal of believers?

Is it not the time for the Takbeers of Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa, to strike the hearts of the Muslim armies?!

Is it not the time for the cries of the blessed women of the Blessed Land, to shake the pillars of the chiefs of army staff in the Muslim armies?!

Answer us, for the sake of Allah (swt), when will you move?! When will you wake up?! When will the zeal for Islam and the protectiveness of the believers erupt within you?!

If Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa does not arouse your keenness, then what can evoke your zeal?!

O Army of Egypt: Is there not among you a man like al-Zahir Rukn al-Din Baybars or Salah al-Din, who renews the biography of the conquering mujahideen?!

O Elite Squadrons of the Jordanian Army: Does the zeal of men not move you to the protectiveness of the chaste women, who are abused in the courtyard of Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa?

What is the matter with the Turkish army, which is shackled from supporting Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa, but has a free hand in Syria?!

What is the matter with the Pakistan Army, that it is shackled from supporting the Destination of the Isra’a of the Messenger of Allah (saw), but has a free hand in fighting the Muslims?!

What is the matter with the Hijaz army that it is shackled from supporting the first of the two Qiblahs, the second of the two Masjids, and the third of the Sacred Harams, but has a free hand to kill the Muslims in Yemen?!

O Armies of Muslims:

We in the blessed land will not address anyone but you, for you are capable of liberating the Destination of the Isra’a of the Messenger of Allah (saw), so are you not compelled?

We in the Blessed Land seek your help to support Islam, and we will not seek help from anyone else, because you are capable of that, so are you not to answer?

O Muslims: Our call to you from the Blessed Land is to urge your sons in the armed forces to respond to the call of Allah (swt). Allah (swt) said,

[وَإِنِ ‌اسْتَنْصَرُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمُ النَّصْرُ]

“But if they seek your help against persecution in Deen, it is your obligation to help them.” [TMQ Surah Al-Anfaal 8:72]

Our call to you is to cry out to your sons and brothers in the armed forces, so that they respond to the call of Allah (swt),

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مَا لَكُمْ إِذَا قِيلَ لَكُمُ ‌انْفِرُوا فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ اثَّاقَلْتُمْ إِلَى الْأَرْضِ أَرَضِيتُمْ بِالْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا مِنَ الْآخِرَةِ فَمَا مَتَاعُ الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا فِي الْآخِرَةِ إِلَّا قَلِيلٌ * إِلَّا تَنْفِرُوا يُعَذِّبْكُمْ عَذَاباً أَلِيماً وَيَسْتَبْدِلْ قَوْماً غَيْرَكُمْ وَلَا تَضُرُّوهُ شَيْئاً وَاللَّهُ عَلَى كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيرٌ]

“O you who have believed, what is [the matter] with you that, when you are told to go forth in the cause of Allah, you ad here heavily to the earth? Are you satisfied with the life of this world rather than the Hereafter? But what is the enjoyment of worldly life compared to the Hereafter except a [very] little. * If you do not go forth, He will punish you with a painful punishment and will replace you with another people, and you will not harm Him at all. And Allah is over all things competent.” [TMQ Surah At-Tawbah 9:38- 39].

O Muslims: The statements of denunciation and condemnation emanating from the lowly Ruwaibidah rulers, or those calls they make for holding summits and meetings, or their humiliating pleading to the international institutions, you must meet them with a call to overthrow them and rid the Ummah of their evils. These rulers are the head of evil and the source of the disease. They are the real guards of the Jewish entity. They are the ones who tear the Ummah apart and prevent its unity. They fight its Deen and they are the ones who shackle its sons from jihad for the sake of Allah (swt).

The liberation of Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa can only be achieved by demolishing the thrones of treachery and liberating the Ummah from their evils.

Yes, the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque is only by liberating the Muslim armies from the tyranny of the agents, who shackle them from supporting Islam, Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa and Jihad for the sake of Allah (swt).

O Muslims:

The cursed entity is a fragile entity. Its soldiers do not stand firm in a battle because, as Allah (swt) has described them, their people are covetous of life. Thus, the liberation of Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa is closer to you than you think. We are on an appointment with the victory of Allah (swt). So unify your affairs and be as the heart of a single man, in seeking the assistance of your sons and brothers in battle. The armies are to carry out their obligation to support of Islam and Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa, because they are capable of supporting Islam and liberating Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa. Every discourse that is far from this, is a discourse far from the truth, and far from the command of Allah (swt) and the command of His Messenger (saw); rather, it is a rhetoric in line with the treacherous regimes, the true guardians of the Jewish entity.

And we, in Hizb ut Tahrir, address the Islamic Ummah and its armies with what Allah (swt) has commanded them of supporting Islam. We address them with the Speech of Allah (swt),

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِنْ ‌تَنْصُرُوا اللَّهَ يَنْصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُمْ]

“But if they seek your help against persecution in Deen, it is your obligation to help them.” [TMQ Surah Al-Anfaal 8:72]

We seek support from the Islamic Ummah, and its armies, to establish the Khilafah and liberate Al-Quds, for this is the truth.

We seek support from the Islamic Ummah, and its armies, to establish the Khilafah and liberate Al-Quds, for this is the truth.

[فَمَاذَا ‌بَعْدَ ‌الْحَقِّ إِلَّا الضَّلَالُ]

“And what can be beyond truth except error?” [Yunus: 32]

By Allah, this is the path of the Mighty, the Praiseworthy. Allah (swt) said,

[وَأَنَّ هَذَا صِرَاطِي مُسْتَقِيماً فَاتَّبِعُوهُ وَلَا تَتَّبِعُوا السُّبُلَ ‌فَتَفَرَّقَ بِكُمْ عَنْ سَبِيلِهِ ذَلِكُمْ وَصَّاكُمْ بِهِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ]

“Indeed, that is My Path—perfectly straight. So follow it and do not follow other ways, for they will lead you away from His Way. This is what He has commanded you, so perhaps you will be conscious of Allah (swt).” [TMQ Surah Al-Anaam 6:153].

O Allah, convey this goodness from us, and open the chests of the Muslims to the divine evidences and wisdom that came within it. And grant us from You a supportive authority.

And All Praise and thanks are to Allah (swt), Lord of all Humanity.