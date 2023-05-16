After the Referendum, it is the Presidential Election’s Turn

According to Uzbekistan President’s decree, early elections for the head of state were scheduled for July 9, 2023. The decree states: “Based on Articles 110 and 128 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Article 66 of the Electoral Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the election of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan is scheduled for July 9, 2023.” Article 128 of the new constitution adopted after April 30’s referendum states that “the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan has the right to determine the elections for the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan ahead of time.” Of course, Mirziyoyev was expected to take advantage of this opportunity, but things were not expected to happen that fast. But if we take into consideration the current difficult economic situation in our country and the destabilization of the international situation, it is not surprising for him to make such a decision. This can be understood from Mirziyoyev’s speech at the May 8 post-referendum meeting, in which he explained why he had given up his 3.5-year term on his own initiative. Among the noteworthy aspects of his speech were the following: “Fourth: Under the current circumstances when severe and complex processes prevail in the world and in our region, the most urgent issue is to search for and implement the correct and effective way of development.” It seems that the political elite, led by Mirziyoyev, was worried that in any case a good future would not await them in 2026, so it seemed better to take advantage of the relatively better current conditions without taking risks. Of course, it is crystal clear that the goal of such political actions is not to please the people, as Mirziyoyev said, but to extend the life of his regime. The hadith of the Messenger of Allah (saw), applies to them:

«إِذَا لَمْ تَسْتَحْيِ فَاصْنَعْ مَا شِئْتَ»!

“If you don’t feel ashamed do whatever you like!”

As we have been saying for a long time, the problem is not only with the new constitution or the extension of Mirziyoyev’s term, but rather the system imposed and applied to us is not Islamic. As long as this system, which is the product of the human mind, continues to be applied, it will be replaced like a stocking by those who cling to power; As their only goal is to extend the life of their rule at any cost even if they are forced to make their people kneel before the kuffar colonialists like America and Russia and allow them to plunder our wealth.

Therefore, just as we called on all Muslims in our country not to participate in the referendum and to boycott it, we also call on them to refuse to participate in the presidential elections; because Muslims are absolutely not allowed to participate in these two matters, and to invite people to participate in them. Islam commands Muslims to live according to Allah’s law and not obey the laws of kufr (disbelief). But not participating in the presidential elections alone will not change our current life, which is full of humiliation and deprivation. Rather, our only salvation lies in abandoning the non-Islamic constitution that is based on corrupt democracy and replacing it with an Islamic constitution that is formulated through correct ijtihad based on the Qur’an and Sunnah. Such a system can only be implemented in the presence of the Khilafah (Caliphate) State. Therefore, O honorable Ummah that deserves glory, support Hizb ut Tahrir and protect it, for it is the one that is working day and night to bring this blessed state back to life!

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِنْ ‌تَنْصُرُوا اللَّهَ يَنْصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُمْ]

“O believers! If you stand up for Allah, He will help you and make your steps firm.” [Muhammad 47:7]

