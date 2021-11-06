Afghanistan’s Girls are Our Girls

Parwana Malik, a 9-year-old girl with dark eyes and rosy cheeks, giggles with her friends as they play jump rope in a dusty clearing.

But Parwana’s laughter disappears as she returns home, a small hut with dirt walls, where she’s reminded of her fate: she’s being sold to a stranger as a child bride.

The man who wants to buy Parwana says he’s 55, but to her, he’s “an old man” with white eyebrows and a thick white beard, she told CNN on October 22. She worries he will beat her and force her to work in his house.

But her parents say they have no choice.

For four years, her family have lived in an Afghan displacement camp in north-western Badghis province, surviving on humanitarian aid and menial work earning a few dollars a day. But life has only gotten harder since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on August 15.

As international aid dries up and the country’s economy collapses, they’re unable to afford basic necessities like food. Her father already sold her 12-year-old sister several months ago. (Source CNN.com)

When we hear that are girls being sold into marriage at the age of 9, 12 and even 2, it is essential that as Muslims we address the issue comprehensively in order to stop the practice, and positively and completely affect its underlying causes.

Any parent feels excruciating pain at the thought of their child’s suffering, so the shocking practice of selling one’s own young daughter can only be borne out of the dire situation of life and death.

As large parts of Afghanistan including the refugee camps of Badghis and the Gore province face rising levels of starvation and the risk of death as the winter months set in, unemployment and displacement have left thousands without food, shelter or any belongings. So we find the Muslims already in abject poverty, living in the harshest conditions, also faced with having to make the most horrendous choice for any parent – whether or not to sell their own daughter into work, through a marriage.

Every Muslim knows the high levels of good conduct and morality Islam engenders towards women and girls. The countless examples of our beloved Prophet Muhammed (saw) saw nothing but kindness and empathy for his daughters, wives and women in general. However the high likelihood of starvation and slow painful death in the freezing northern temperatures has made the practice of selling girls into marriage a painful and guilt ridden choice – yet heartbreakingly it feels like a better option for parents, as it is the only means for their children to survive.

In light of this terrible reality the Taliban takeover was much maligned by Western and even Muslim voices, but the responsibility for the economic collapse of the emirate cannot rest upon the new rulers of Afghanistan alone.

Since August we suffered vast amounts pompous speech from the global powers, as they competed in maligning the Taliban’s speedy takeover of Afghanistan.

Their predictable discourse was little more than a recycled narrative about women’s rights and representational governance, which conveniently redressed the underlying causes of instability, and the absence of any neighbouring allies to be as a result of the Taliban’s own brand of Islamic extremism.

The truth is that the US withdrawal in August 2021 triggered a global response which saw Pakistan, a nation that should be a natural and close ally of Afghanistan, instead make demands on behalf of the international community, threatening sanctions and the suspension of aid should the Taliban fail to honour the agreements made by the ousted American agent Ashraf Ghani.

However despite the Taliban’s compliance, the Biden administration froze $9 billion worth of assets from the Afghanistan Central Bank which are held in the US. Likewise, the World Bank and IMF paused disbursements, reinstating only $440 million to be drip fed as reward for compliance over time. Even the so called Aid agencies have halted financial aid, along with European countries which include Germany, who are reluctant to renew aid pledges for fear of appearing to legitimize the Taliban.

So much for the lofty ideals of humanitarianism and human rights! The malicious stranglehold the Capitalist West keeps over the Muslim world and global south is clearly for the purpose of collective punishment of innocent civilians whenever governments don’t comply with the demands of the malevolent global powers. It is all too obvious that the deaths and devastation of millions of people through as the direct consequence of their policies of withholding funds, are inconsequential to them! They are wallowing in the blood of hundreds of thousands of people that is on their hands!

Withdrawing aid has left more than half the population of Afghanistan facing acute food insecurity, according to a United Nations report, and more than 3 million children under age 5 face acute malnutrition in the coming months. All the while, food prices are soaring, banks are running out of money and workers are going unpaid.Nearly 677,000 people have been displaced this year according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA). Many are forced to live in tents and huts in internal displacement camps

In light of these devastating realities the people of Afghanistan can woefully expect to face every kind of difficulty in the near and distant future. Pledges of millions or even billions of dollars, pounds or euros by the disingenuous global players will definitely amount to nothing, because these global institutions do not have the political will to rescue and uplift Afghanistan in any way at all. Being tied to their oppressive stranglehold, the Taliban are themselves limited economically and politically, and are forced to work within a very narrow remit, unable therefore to create the ideological radical change the country needs for infrastructure, employment, housing, medical and social care to exist and then bring about ease and prosperity.

It has never been more obvious that Capitalism has failed to create any semblance of unity and lasting prosperity anywhere in the world – even within the western nations that arrogantly champion it. Socialism too has proved itself to be little more than a mild idea that exits completely within the parameters of Capitalism, and as such will never be its substitute.

Therefore it is Islam that is the alternative to this hideous ideology of greed and hatred. Competition has embedded itself into the psyche of the masses, but the implemented Islamic ideology is fully capable of redressing the flawed beliefs of benefit and individualism, by upholding the divine system of justice. Where sovereignty is to Allah (swt) the Creator and Knower of the human condition – and where political, social and economic solutions are aligned with fulfilling the needs of people, in order to create genuine prosperity, peace and progress.

May Allah (swt) return the Khilafah Rashidah, the rightly guided Caliphate on the way of the Prophethood, to the Muslims and the global citizens once more. Ameen.

[وَلَوْ أَنَّ أَهْلَ الْقُرَى آمَنُواْ وَاتَّقَواْ لَفَتَحْنَا عَلَيْهِم بَرَكَاتٍ مِّنَ السَّمَاء وَالأَرْضِ وَلَـكِن كَذَّبُواْ فَأَخَذْنَاهُم بِمَا كَانُواْ يَكْسِبُونَ]

“And if only the people of the cities had believed and feared Allah, We would have opened upon them blessings from the heaven and the earth; but they denied [the messengers], so We seized them for what they were earning.” [TMQ Surah al-A’raaf 7:96]

Maleeha Fahimuddin