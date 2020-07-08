Abuse of Pakistan’s Students will End under the Khilafah’s Judiciary and Social System

On 30 June 2020, a private school in Lahore fired employees accused of sexually harassing many female students. Now the issue has expanded from sexual harassment alone, to abuse of students in general. Indeed, although the overwhelming majority of teachers are decent personalities, the existing form of education in Pakistan allows some individuals to indulge in inappropriate, corrupt behavior with their students. In the absence of effective systems to process complaints and the collusion of administration in protecting reputations, the weak and vulnerable are exposed to danger. Outside schooling, the ineffective judiciary ensures that the victims endure prolonged financial and mental hardship, as hearings persist for several years. Thus, to avoid the corruption within the educational institutions and the hardship of the judiciary, victims fall silent and oppression persists.

O Muslims of Pakistan!

Islam not only punishes crimes of abuse; it reduces the likelihood of abuse occurring in the first place. Islam’s encouragement of Modesty (حياء Haya), along with laws to prevent situations in which abuse occurs, are needed at a time when sexual harassment is a world-wide problem. In the Khilafah, free mixing between men and women and mixed gatherings will not be allowed, as Islam separated the rows of men and women in origin. Men and women can gather for a purpose permitted by Islam, but only whilst observing the code of conduct between genders, which is formal and not intimate. Islam forbids the Seclusion (خلوة Khulwa) of a man and woman to prevent acts of intimacy between them. Moreover, the woman in Islam is viewed as an honor to be protected, not exploited for man’s pleasure.

The return of the Khilafah will also mean the end of the corrupt Western liberal values that are being imposed on our society, undermining the deeply rooted family values and exposing us to the social problems that are now rampant in the Western society. The education curriculum and media policy of the Khilafah will nurture society to seek the pleasure of Allah (swt) and abide by the Quran and Sunnah for all actions, building an atmosphere of piety, guarding against sin.

After all of this, if abuse still occurs, the abuse falls under the laws of Tazeer, which include harm upon the honor and the mind. Ta’zeer punishment is applied in cases where there are actions that are inconsistent with Haya (modesty) as well as insults, intimidation, manipulation and mental torture. Moreover, in the era of ruling by all that Allah (swt) has revealed, the Khilafah’s judiciary was renowned the world over for its swift delivery of exemplary justice.

Only the return of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood will ensure the return of the mutual respect between men and women and their cooperation in good deeds, to build a strong, stable and just society. Allah (swt) said, وَالْمُؤْمِنُونَ وَالْمُؤْمِنَاتُ بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَاء بَعْضٍ يَأْمُرُونَ بِالْمَعْرُوفِ وَيَنْهَوْنَ عَنِ الْمُنكَرِ وَيُقِيمُونَ الصَّلاَةَ وَيُؤْتُونَ الزَّكَاةَ وَيُطِيعُونَ اللّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ أُوْلَـئِكَ سَيَرْحَمُهُمُ اللّهُ إِنَّ اللّهَ عَزِيزٌ حَكِيمٌ‏ “The believing men and believing women are allies of one another. They enjoin what is right and forbid what is wrong and establish prayer and give zakah and obey Allah and His Messenger. Those – Allah will have mercy upon them. Indeed, Allah is Exalted in Might and Wise.” [Surah At-Tawbah 9:71]

Women’s Section in the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Monday, 15th Dhul Qi’dah 1441 AH

06/07/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 76