[وَلَا تَلْبِسُوا الْحَقَّ بِالْبَاطِلِ وَتَكْتُمُوا الْحَقَّ وَأَنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ]

“Do not mix truth with falsehood or hide the truth knowingly” [TMQ Al-Baqarah:42]

About the Launch of the Statement “Human Fraternity Initiative” in Tripoli and North Lebanon sponsored by the Safadi Cultural Center!

It seems that it was not enough for miserable attempts to spread perversion and immorality, sponsored by the major powers and the United Nations, to be launched in Lebanon, so that those who want to spread a new religion come to us under the names of “human fraternity” now, and “the Abrahamic religion” later, and that is on the way in Lebanon in general. And the Muslim cities in particular, in the direction of Westernization and secularization in its worst forms. A ceremony was held in the Al-Safadi Cultural Center in the city of Tripoli, Al-Shaam, in northern Lebanon, under the name “The Launch of the Human Fraternity Initiative in Tripoli and North Lebanon”, in which truth was confused with falsehood, and the naming and takbeer in the form of the call to prayer were mixed with opera and operetta, hymns and church prayers!

Hizb ut Tahrir in the Wilayah of Lebanon had previously issued a statement warning of the suspicious document called “Human Fraternity” on 14/5/2020, and showed what it contains of a violation of Islam. In its statement, the party directed the message to sheikhs, scholars, imams of mosques, and preachers to beware of the dangers of this document, on the basis of which this ceremony was based, in several respects:

– The equality of Islam, the true religion of Allah and the seal of the heavenly messages, with all the other previous laws, what was heavenly in its origin, then distorted, and what was pagan! The assumption is that Islam can be compatible with it.

– Naming this document on which this call is based, for all people of the Shari’a as believers without discrimination, so the indication of faith is limited to the common aspect between the Shari’a, which is the acknowledgment of the existence of the Creator (swt) while Islam establishes the true religion of Allah, an indisputable fact, which is that faith is “belief in Allah and His angels, His Books, His Messengers, the Last Day, and Divine Destiny (Qadaa wa Qadr)… and he who denies any of them is declared a Kafir.

– The principle in the relationship between the bearers of different ideas and laws is to search for the common elements among them and stop at this point, to complement each other, and to tell people we agree on many issues, while they are originally and in fact different in the foundations and in the core issues.

– Equality between the Islamic faith, which forbids Muslims to equalize between their religion and any of the other laws, since the true religion is Islam without any other, but moreover, Islam came to abrogate the laws of the previous prophets.

O Scholars, O Sheikhs, O Imams and Preachers: The Book of Allah Almighty and the guidance of the Messenger of Allah, may Allah‘s prayers and peace be upon him and his family, suffice as guides, for the best speech is the word of Allah the Almighty, and the best guidance is the guidance of His Messenger, may Allah‘s prayers and peace be upon him and his family, Allah Almighty says:

[وَقَدْ نَزَّلَ عَلَيْكُمْ فِي الْكِتَابِ أَنْ إِذَا سَمِعْتُمْ آيَاتِ اللَّهِ يُكْفَرُ بِهَا وَيُسْتَهْزَأُ بِهَا فَلَا تَقْعُدُوا مَعَهُمْ حَتَّىٰ يَخُوضُوا فِي حَدِيثٍ غَيْرِهِ إِنَّكُمْ إِذاً مِّثْلُهُمْ إِنَّ اللَّهَ جَامِعُ الْمُنَافِقِينَ وَالْكَافِرِينَ فِي جَهَنَّمَ جَمِيعاً]

“He has already revealed to you in the Book that when you hear Allah’s revelations being denied or ridiculed, then do not sit in that company unless they engage in a different topic, or else you will be like them. Surely Allah will gather the hypocrites and disbelievers all together in Hell.” [TMQ An-Nisa:140].

And in this verse, the clear indication of the prohibition of sitting with the people of falsehood of every kind, from innovators and immoral, when they delve into their falsehood, so how about someone who wants to fabricate a new religion that is a malicious combination under flimsy pretexts, and the Messenger of Allah, May Allah’s prayers and peace be upon him and his family, as narrated by Imam Ahmad says:

«أَلا لا يَمْنَعنَّ أحدَكُم رَهْبةُ النّاسِ أّن يَقولَ بِحقٍّ إذا رآه أَو شَهِدَه، فَإنَّه لا يُقرِّبُ مِن أَجلٍ، ولا يُبَاعدُ مِن رزقٍ أَن يَقولَ بِحقٍ أو يُذكِّرَ بعظيمٍ»

“The fear of the people shouldn’t‘ prevent any of you from speaking the truth if he sees it or witnesses it, because it does not bring one closer to a cause, nor does it take away from one’s sustenance that he speaks the truth or reminds of a great person.”

And in this hadith, there is a clear indication of taking the right stance and remembering Allah Almighty in such situations, and not compromising and have courtesy that confuse people with their religion.

O Scholars, Sheikhs, Imams and Preachers: Your responsibility was, and still is, greater than that of the general public of Muslims, and goes beyond the heart’s denial of evil. The scholars are the heirs of the prophets, as he peace and prayers be upon him and his family, told us. And the word of the scholar has a greater impact on the souls of Muslims, so those who issued this statement in Tripoli and North Lebanon, under the authority of this document that contradicts the nature of Islam’s relationship with other laws, should have not fallen in such a slip. The idea of merging the worship of Muslims with the rituals of others has nothing to do with moderation, rather it is related to the imposition of a new religion that does not please Allah Almighty:

[إِنَّ الدِّينَ عِندَ اللَّهِ الْإِسْلَامُ وَمَا اخْتَلَفَ الَّذِينَ أُوتُوا الْكِتَابَ إِلَّا مِن بَعْدِ مَا جَاءَهُمُ الْعِلْمُ بَغْياً بَيْنَهُمْ وَمَن يَكْفُرْ بِآيَاتِ اللَّهِ فَإِنَّ اللَّهَ سَرِيعُ الْحِسَابِ]

“Certainly, Allah’s only Way is Islam. Those who were given the Scripture did not dispute ˹among themselves˺ out of mutual envy until knowledge came to them.2 Whoever denies Allah’s signs, then surely Allah is swift in reckoning.” [TMQ Aali-Imran:19].

Participation in the rituals of non-Muslims is a great sin with Allah, and signing such documents is a greater and worst sin.

The principle in the relationship between Islam and others is that each of them presents his beliefs and ideas, setting up evidence and rational proofs on them, in order to prove the truth. Accordingly, the basic principle in the relationship of Muslims with other people, out of concern for them and sincerity for them, is to invite them all, without any form of coercion, to Islam as it is the final message of Allah Almighty to the previous messages.

O Scholars, Sheikhs, Imams and Preachers: It is better than this on which you gathered, that you gather to invite Muslims and others from the people of the laws for whom Islam preserved their privacy, to live together under a system that takes care of human affairs as a human being; the Khilafah (Caliphate) system, which does not discriminate in caring for the affairs between a Muslim and a non-Muslim, especially in these difficult political, economic and social circumstances that the people of Lebanon live through.

O Muslims: Everything in this document is contrary to your Aqeedah (Doctrine) and contrary to the rulings of your religion, so leave it, and know that your religion does not have clerics or priesthood, but rather scholars, jurists and modernists, all of them are human beings who make mistakes and make errors. And Allah’s speech with assignment (takleef), application, and conveyance is a speech for all the Ummah, but on behalf of you in applying Islam upon you is the one to whom you give your allegiance and your handshake to be a Khalifah (caliph) over you who will rule you by Islam soon, Allah willing, in his state of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon

Media Release

14 Rajab 1444 – Sunday, 5th February 2023

H.T.L 1444 / 06

(Translated)