Abolish the OIC and Establish the Khilafah!

The OIC is a forum to prevent the practical unification of Muslims.

The OIC divides and weakens Muslims between dozens of nation-states.

The Khilafah is the Islamic method for the Ummah’s practical unification.

The Messenger of Allah (saw) reminded the Ansaar during Hunayn saying,

يَا مَعْشَرَ الْأَنْصَارِ أَلَمْ أَجِدْكُمْ ضُلَّالًا فَهَدَاكُمُ اللهُ بِي، وَكُنْتُمْ مُتَفَرِّقِينَ فَأَلَّفَكُمُ اللهُ بِي، وَعَالَةً فَأَغْنَاكُمُ اللهُ بِي؟

“O Ansaar! Did I not find you misguided and Allah directed you to guidance because of me? Were you not divided beforehand and Allah unified you around me? Were you not poor and Allah enriched you because of me?” [Bukhari]

Establish the Khilafah to unify the Muslim World as the world’s largest state.

#UnificationViaKhilafah