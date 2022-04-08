Abolish Democracy and Establish the Khilafah for Real Change, through Implementing all that Allah (swt) Has Revealed

The root of our problems is not who rules us, but by what they rule us with. As long as Pakistan is ruled by man-made law under Democracy, rather than the Shariah law revealed by Allah (swt) under the Khilafah, we will never see real change. We will not see real change whether Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif or Zardari succeed in elections. Moreover, whether General Bajwa or General Faiz Hameed or another general succeeds in becoming the army chief beyond November 2022, there will not be real change.

In Democracy, the rulers and assemblies make laws according to their whims and desires causing misery for us, whilst in Islam the law of the land is derived from divine text revealed by Allah (swt). Allah (swt) warned,

[وَأَنْ احْكُمْ بَيْنَهُمْ بِمَا أَنزَلَ اللَّهُ وَلاَ تَتَّبِعْ أَهْوَاءَهُمْ وَاحْذَرْهُمْ أَنْ يَفْتِنُوكَ عَنْ بَعْضِ مَا أَنزَلَ اللَّهُ إِلَيْكَ]

“And rule between them by all that which Allah revealed to you, and do not follow their desires, and beware that they may deviate you away from some of which Allah revealed to you.” [TMQ Surah Al-Mai’dah 5:49]

Democracy allows the powerful to make laws to suit their interests, whilst in Islam laws must be derived from the Noble Quran and the Prophetic Sunnah.

Abolishing Democracy and establishing the Khilafah alone can bring real change to our economy. Democracy ensures that interest rates are raised for those who trade in Pakistan’s national debt. Democracy increases taxation to keep up with interest payments to secure profits for those who trade in debt. Democracy privatizes energy and mineral resources, depriving the public for the sake of securing profits for foreign and local companies.

It is the Khilafah that will rescue Pakistan from the debt trap by forbidding interest, because Allah (swt) ordered that in the Noble Quran. It is the Khilafah that will tax only the financially capable, granting relief to the poor and indebted, who are deserving of Zakah. It is the Khilafah that will ensure that energy and minerals are public properties, whose vast wealth is to be spent on the needs of the people, because the Messenger of Allah (saw) established that in his Sunnah.

Abolishing Democracy and establishing the Khilafah alone can ensure our security. Democracy allowed the rulers to forbid Jihad against those who occupy Muslim Lands, declaring Jihad as treachery and terrorism. Democracy prevents the mobilization of our armed forces, encouraging our enemies to attack us. Democracy forbids the abolition of national borders that divide the Muslim Lands, dividing and weakening us before our enemies.

The re-establishment of the Khilafah will strengthen us and force our enemies into retreat. The Khilafah will end alliance with our enemies, including the US, severing diplomatic, military and economic ties. The Khilafah will work to unify the Muslim Lands as a single, powerful and resourceful state. The Khilafah will fulfill the obligation of Jihad to liberate the occupied Muslim Land. The Khilafah will fulfill the obligation of carrying the Dawah to all humanity, removing obstacles through Jihad, so that Islam dominates over the entire world once more.

So, O Muslims of Pakistan, do not waste your energies in pursuing democracy any more. Work with Hizb ut Tahrir to re-establish the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood, fulfilling the obligation for ruling by all that Allah (swt) has revealed.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

3 Ramadan 1443 – Monday, 4th April 2022

No: 50 / 1443