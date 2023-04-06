A Young Muslim Man Defends a Girl and is Killed by the Jews Is There Anyone who would Repeat the Biography of the Messenger (saw) amongst them?

Tonight, the Jewish entity police forces killed a 26-year-old Palestinian man from the village of Hura in the Negev at the Sillsila Gate, one of the gates leading to the Blessed Al-Aqsa Masjid, according to the Hebrew media.

Local sources in the Negev stated that the martyr was Ahmed Khaled Al-Osaibi from the village of Hura. He studied medicine in Romania and recently passed the board exam to practice the profession.

And Jerusalemite sources said that the young man tried to defend a girl who was attacked by members of the occupation police, and when he tried to separate her from them, he was shot, while those forces attacked other two young men, including one of the Al-Aqsa masjid guards. (Adapted from Quds Net News Agency).

Comment:

A Muslim woman came to the market of the Jews of Bani Qaynuqa, and sat down with one of the Jewish goldsmiths, buying and selling from him, so the Jews begged her to reveal her face, and the woman refused that, so one of the Jews came from behind her and tied the end of her dress to her head without her realizing, and when she stood up, the woman was exposed and she screamed, so one of the Muslims came and killed him, so the Jews of Banu Qaynuqa gathered against the Muslim and killed him.

The matter reached the Messenger of Allah (saw) and immediately he gathered the Companions and prepared an army, and moved quickly to the forts of Bani Qaynuqa’, besieged them, and insisted on continuing the siege until the Jews descended on his order. And the Messenger of Allah (saw) moved this entire army because one woman had her ’Awra (private parts) exposed.

Today, at one of the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the scene is repeated; an attack on a girl, so the same feelings move in the soul of that heroic young man, May Allah have mercy on him, and the Jews gathered against him to kill him, so why wouldn‘t the Ummah’s armies complete the scene of honour and follow in the footsteps of the Chosen One (saw) to besiege the Jewish entity and uproot it from its roots in protection of a Muslim woman’s honor and revenge for the martyr and the liberation of Al-Masra (where the Prophet’s (saw) journey took place)?!

The Messenger (saw) drew for us the path of glory and how to deal with the Jews. Denunciation and calling on the so-called International Community to condemn the killing is the path of the puppet regimes of the West that do not want liberation or revenge, but rather want to empower the Jewish entity and normalize with it, in implementation of the orders of its American master!!

As for the Islamic Ummah, its noble Messenger (saw) drew the path for it, and the time has come for it to follow it, so its armies move to uproot that entity and all of the puppet regimes guarding it, and establish the Khilafah (Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood, by which it restores the Ummah’s honour and dignity, and avenge the blood of the martyrs.

Dr. Musab Abu Arqoub

Member of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land (Palestine)

(Translated)