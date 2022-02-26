A Visit from a Delegation from the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine to the Office of Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah of Lebanon

Within the framework of the mutual visits between Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Lebanon and the Lebanese and Palestinian political parties, a delegation of brothers in the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine on 16/2/2022 headed by the Head of Islamic Relations of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Lebanon Hajj Shakib Al-Ayna, and in the presence of Hajj Muhammad Rashid, the Relations Social Officer of the Movement in Lebanon, and Ustadh Jihad Muhammad, UNRWA file official for the Movement in Lebanon, visited the Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Lebanon in the city of Sidon. The honourable delegation was received by Eng. Bilal Zaidan, member of the party’s Wilayah Central Communications Committee, and members of the Activities Committee in the south, Eng. Wajdi Hussein, Hajj Hassan Nahas and Hajj Imad Abu Al-Hija. A delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir had visited the brothers in the Jihad Movement in Burj al-Shamali Camp on 12/2/2022.

During the meetings, the discussion was focused on the necessity that our people in the Palestinian camps should not be drawn into any strife or resort to the use of weapons in the dealings between the factions of different orientations, especially in light of the regional and international circumstances, which are represented in the processes of normalization with the Jewish entity, that the regimes are competing for in Muslim countries. And in light of the attempts to increase the American hegemony over Lebanon, in which America is building its second largest embassy in the region, despite describing Lebanon as the country and its politicians as corrupt. This indicates the extent of what Lebanon will face in the presence of such direct control, and what this course requires of Lebanon to do regarding the file of normalization with the Jewish entity. This constitutes a great challenge for those whose objective is to fight this usurper occupier of the Blessed Land of Palestine. The party emphasized that the most important link to the cause of Palestine is this great Islam. So, if this issue is absent or dwarfed in writings and discourses due to some calculations, the Noble Qur’an and the Hadiths of the Prophet (saw) will continue to revive it and raise its name, as it is at the core of the saying of the Lord of the Worlds:

(سُبْحَانَ الَّذِي أَسْرَى بِعَبْدِهِ لَيْلاً مِّنَ الْمَسْجِدِ الْحَرَامِ إِلَى الْمَسْجِدِ الْأَقْصَى الَّذِي بَارَكْنَا حَوْلَهُ لِنُرِيَهُ مِنْ آيَاتِنَا إِنَّهُ هُوَ السَّمِيعُ الْبَصِيرُ)

“Exalted is He who took His Servant by night from al-Masjid al-Haram to al-Masjid al-Aqsa, whose surroundings We have blessed, to show him of Our signs. Indeed, He is the Hearing, the Seeing” [Al-Isra: 1].

It is preserved by Allah’s protection of this Qur’an.

The party also made it clear to the honourable delegation that the continuation of fighting the enemy is required of everyone who adopts armed action to fight the Jewish entity, while emphasizing that all texts indicate that the liberation of the Blessed Land of Palestine from the Jews is based on the establishment of a force for Muslims, not by being Palestinians or Lebanese or otherwise of the borders drawn by the colonizer, but rather by them being Muslims, servants of Allah, as mentioned in the Hadith of the Messenger of Allah (saw), as narrated by Al-Bukhari:

«يَا مُسْلِمُ يَا عَبْدَ اللهِ»

“O Muslim, O salve of Allah.”

At the end of the meeting, the party hoped that the Movement would have a role in not allowing the blood of those who sacrificed in this way to be exploited at the tables of negotiations and concessions, from which the Ummah has suffered throughout the life of this issue, and that their role in the Palestinian camps in the Lebanese arena is to end any strife, and not to allow being drawn into projects led by regional or international powers.

In conclusion, we can only thank the brothers in the Islamic Jihad Movement for this kind visit, hoping for continued communication for the good and the public interest, for our people inside the Palestinian interior and the Palestinian camps in Lebanon, and even for the broader framework that unites the people of Palestine and Lebanon, the Islamic Ummah.

16 Rajab 1443 – Thursday, 17th February 2022

