A Special Statement to our People in Ash-Sham and to the Media in all its Forms

Some immature adolescents who hate Hizb ut Tahrir forged a channel on Telegram bearing the name of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Syria, after their inability to confront evidence with evidence and after their bankruptcy in the face of the political Khilafah project, to spread on these channels their evil and hatred against the party in a manner full of lies, slander, ridicule and mockery, not to mention fraud and a lack of a sense of responsibility, by doing so, they are violating all the Shariah rulings that forbid and prohibit all of that, Allah (swt) says:

(إِنَّمَا يَفْتَرِي الْكَذِبَ الَّذِينَ لَا يُؤْمِنُونَ بِآيَاتِ اللَّهِ وَأُولَئِكَ هُمُ الْكَاذِبُونَ)

“They only invent falsehood who do not believe in the verses of Allah, and it is those who are the liars” [TMQ An-Nahl :105].

In the two Saheehs, the Prophet (saw) said:

«وَإِيَّاكُمْ وَالْكَذِبَ؛ فَإِنَّ الْكَذِبَ يَهْدِي إِلَى الْفُجُورِ، وَإِنَّ الْفُجُورَ يَهْدِي إِلَى النَّارِ، وَمَا يَزَالُ الرَّجُلُ يَكْذِبُ وَيَتَحَرَّى الْكَذِبَ حَتَّى يُكْتَبَ عِنْدَ اللَّهِ كَذَّاباً»

“Avoid (you people) falsehood, for falsehood leads to wickedness and wickedness leads to Hell, and if a man continues to speak falsehood and makes falsehood his object he will be recorded as a liar before Allah.” [Agreed upon].

We in the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria; would clarify for our people in Ash-Sham in particular and the media outlets in all its forms in general that our channels on the websites and social media bear the name of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria, including its channel on Telegram, we will attach its links, and everything except for the attached links is a forged site that aims to distort the image of Hizb ut Tahrir and attach slander to it using cheap and scandalous methods, and the people behind it are known.

Hizb ut Tahrir media offices are spread in most countries worldwide and it is easy to communicate with them through their websites and official identifiers that are known to all, for anyone who wants to verify and clarify any issue.

In addition to reminding you about the severe punishment for slandering a lie in the sight of Allah (swt); we also remind everyone that Hizb ut Tahrir is an ideological political party with a clear thought and a fixed and straight methodology. The party’s project, books, method, and literature are pure and clear, giving the correct image for those who want to return to the truth and adhere to it, Allah (swt) says:

(يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِن جَاءكُمْ فَاسِقٌ بِنَبَأٍ فَتَبَيَّنُوا أَن تُصِيبُوا قَوْماً بِجَهَالَةٍ فَتُصْبِحُوا عَلَى مَا فَعَلْتُمْ نَادِمِينَ)

“O you who have believed, if there comes to you a disobedient one with information, investigate, lest you harm a people out of ignorance and become, over what you have done, regretful” [TMQ Al-Hujurat: 6].

Official Website: http://www.tahrir-syria.info/

Telegram: https://t.me/tahrersy

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AttahrirSyria

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Tahrer.syr/

YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCOy90DvIHcKgjxzsoJOSdTA

Ahmad Abdul Wahhab

Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Syria

Press Release

8 Dhu al-qi’dah 1442 – Saturday, 19th June 2021

No: 16 / 1442

(Translated)