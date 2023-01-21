A Response to the Author’s Fabrications of the Article: “Caliphate through the Hashtag… Hizb ut Tahrir and the Non-State in Sudan”

On the website, Asas Media, we viewed an article by Mr. Ahmad Al-Muslimani, entitled: “Caliphate Through Hashtag… Hizb ut Tahrir and the Non-State in Sudan” dated Wednesday 11/01/2023. The writer wrote his article in the style of the intelligence persons, as the article was full of lies, fabrications, negative overtones, and misleading references.

In order for people to know the truth and the reality, we will address some of the fabrications stated in the article, and explain them, so we say:

First: The writer mentioned that Hizb ut Tahrir in Sudan does not recognize the political geography of the country, and according to the statement of its official spokesman, “We do not belong to Sudan, but we do belong to Islam.” Our question to the writer, who created this political geography for us? Did the Lord of Glory (swt) decide it for us, or did the Messenger of Allah (saw), decide it for us?! You know, and as well as everyone, that this political geography was created for us by Sykes and Picot, the foreign ministers of France and Britain in the year 1916. They are the ones who created these imaginary borders. As for our affiliation with Islam, it is the original one. Allah (swt) says: [هُوَ سَمَّاكُمُ الْمُسْلِمِينَ] “Allah named you “Muslims”” [Al-Hajj: 78].

Second: The author of the article claimed that we in Hizb ut Tahrir declared President Omar Al-Bashir to be a Kafir, and that our motto after his departure was “By the Khilafah, we uproot the Kafir influence.” We do not understand where he came up with this lie? We do not declare someone who witnesses that there is no God but Allah and Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah, as a kafir. It is never stated that we declared a ruler to be a kafir because we judge ideas and actions and do not judge people. This is because the matter of calling a person a kafir requires a court in Shariah, and Hizb ut Tahrir is not a court, but rather a political party that seeks to resume the Islamic way of life by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood. As for the regimes in power today, including the Islamic countries, they are un-Islamic regimes, and this means that they are kufr systems that no sincere and sane Muslim agree with. As for the slogan, “By the Khilafah, we uproot the Kafir influence” it is a real slogan because the reality today is that the colonial kafir is the one who controls Muslim countries, especially Sudan.

This is known by a primary school student in Sudan. The reality is that these Ruwaiybidha (ignorant rulers) will not be able to uproot the influence of the kafir, who control the Ummah’s necks, because they are mere agents who implement the political, economic, military and other dictates of the kafir colonizer on our country. Only the Khilafah, as the state of the Muslims can uproot the influence of the kafir from our country. This should please the writer if he is a Muslim who believes in Allah and His Messenger, and in the systems of life that our noble Messenger (saw) brought, not to disgrace him and that he considers an insult against the party! Any Muslim who is protective of Islam and Muslims wishes to uproot the influence of the colonial kafir today before tomorrow.

Third: The writer wrote, “Hizb ut Tahrir attacked the Framework Agreement which, according to the opinion of many, represents the “last hope” to save Sudan from collapse.” If the writer does not know, let him ask the people of Sudan who know more than him, but if he meant “according to the opinion of many” i.e. the colonial kuffar; America and Britain and their local and regional subordinate agents, we say yes, it is their opinion, and they are liars. This Framework Agreement is the rusty knife with which it is intended to slaughter Sudan so that it will not be able to exist. So how can the Framework Agreement be a hope to save Sudan from collapse, when it carries in its bowels the rupture of what remains of Sudan through federalism, and before that Sudan is stripped of its Islamic identity and turned into a monstrous secular country that separates religion from life?! Let the writer, and those like him, know that what prevents Sudan from collapsing is only the Khilafah Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood

Fourth: The author mentioned in his article that the banner of Hizb ut Tahrir is the same as the banner of Al Qaeda, as the phrase of ‘Tawheed’ is written in white script on a black flag, and that each of them calls for the establishment of a global Islamic Caliphate, before they compete for that imaginary authority and conflict ignites between them. The flag that you are talking about, O hard working writer, is not the flag of Hizb ut Tahrir, nor the Al Qaeda organization, but rather it is basically the flag of the beloved Chosen One (saw) and it is called Rayat Al-Okab, it is black and written on it ‘la ilaha ila Allah Muhammad Rasool Allah’ in white. You know that the Messenger (saw) was the commander of the army in Khaybar, he (saw) said:

«لَأُعْطِيَنَّ الرَّايَةَ غَداً رَجُلاً يُحِبُّ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ، وَيُحِبُّهُ اللَّهُ وَرَسُولُهُ»

“I will give the flag tomorrow to a man who loves Allah and His Messenger and whom Allah and His Messenger love.” So, he (saw) gave it to Ali.

As for the call to the Khilafah, it is an honour for every Muslim who believes in the Hadiths of the Messenger (saw) which affirm that the matter of the politics of the world, the preservation of religion and carrying it a message of guidance and light to the worlds can only be carried out by the Khilafah, which is Allah’s promise:

[وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنْكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُمْ فِي الْأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِنْ قَبْلِهِمْ وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمْ دِينَهُمُ الَّذِي ارْتَضَى لَهُمْ وَلَيُبَدِّلَنَّهُمْ مِنْ بَعْدِ خَوْفِهِمْ أَمْناً]

“Allah has promised those who have believed among you and done righteous deeds that He will surely grant them succession [to authority] upon the earth just as He granted it to those before them and that He will surely establish for them [therein] their religion which He has preferred for them and that He will surely substitute for them, after their fear, security,” [Al-Nur: 55]. And it is the glad-tiding of the Messenger (saw), who said: «… ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةً عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ» “Then there will be a Khilafah on the method of Prophethood.”

The Khilafah is not an imaginary authority, but rather a real authority that was in the past a force that was feared by the East and the West for more than thirteen centuries. It will also return as it was, this matter is what frightens the kuffar and their supporters, so they work to prevent the establishment of the Khilafah or delay its establishment.

Here are some reports, articles and analysis related to the West’s expectation of the return of the Khilafah (Caliphate) and its worry about it:

– Putin, President of Russia, declared in December 2002: “International terrorism has declared war on Russia with the aim of carving out parts of it and establishing an (Islamic Caliphate (Khilafah).” Putin was speaking in a live televised interview during which he answered 50 questions chosen from among two million telephone calls from residents of Russia.

– Henry Kissinger said the following, in a speech he delivered in India on 6 November 2004 at the 2nd Hindustan Times Leadership Initiative Conference: “What we confronted, and what the whole confronts, is not terrorism as such. Terrorism is a method. It is not a strategy. We are facing radical, fundamentalist Islam that is trying to undermine secular Islam, moderate Islam, secular states everywhere and all other institutions that are incompatible with their radical vision of some sort of Islamic Caliphate.”

– Kissinger also said, “the basic adversary is the radical fundamentalist militant fringe of Islam, which aim to overthrow both moderate Islamic societies and all others, it perceive as standing in the way of restoring an Islamic caliphate.” (Newsweek Magazine Issue 8 of November 2004)

– Al-Hayat Newspaper published on January 15, 2005 a report published by Reuters, which talked about four possible scenarios for the development of conditions in the world, and the third scenario that the report warned about was the “New Caliphate” as the report called it.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair spoke before the General Conference of the Labour Party on 16 July 2005, and said “What we are confronting here is an evil ideology… They demand the elimination of Israel; the withdrawal of all westerners from Muslim countries;… the establishment of effectively Taleban states and Sharia law in the Arab world en route to one Caliphate of all Muslim nations.” (Source) He also stated that the withdrawal from Iraq “was to be the first step toward creating a caliphate to rule in the Middle East”.

Former French President Sarkozy said on 24 August 2007: “There is no need to use the language of wood because this confrontation is desired by the” extremists “who dream of establishing a Caliphate from Indonesia to Nigeria, rejecting any form of openness and any form of modernity and diversity,” according to His claim. He said at the time: “He does not underestimate the possibility of confrontation between Islam and the West.”

Bush declared on 6 October 2005, referring to the existence of a strategy among Muslims that aims to end American and Western influence in the Middle East, “the militants believe that controlling one country will rally the Muslim masses, enabling them to overthrow all moderate governments in the region, and establish a radical Islamic empire that spans from Spain to Indonesia.” (Source)

Former British Home Secretary Charles Clark said in a speech at the Heritage Institute on 6 October 2005: “There can be no negotiation about the re-creation of the caliphate; no negotiation about the imposition of Sharia law” (Source)

In a speech to the American nation on 8 October 2005, George Bush said, “The militants believe that controlling one country will rally the Muslim masses, enabling them to overthrow all moderate governments in the region, and establish a radical Islamic empire that spans from Spain to Indonesia.”(Source)

Unfortunately, some sons of the Muslims who are smitten with the putrid Western culture help them in this.

Fifth: From what was mentioned in the author’s article: “What the Islamic Hizb ut Tahrir and the external forces that support it propose regarding the “global Khilafah” actually aims to destroy the national state, destroy national armies, then chaos, and in one word: no state.” Yes, we seek to demolish the functional national states created by the colonial kafir to preserve its control and influence in the region, implement its systems to the Muslims, and make the wealth of the Ummah a prey for the kafir colonizer. Yes, we want to demolish it, not to create chaos as the writer claims, but in order to stop the chaos created by the kafir colonialists. and it is guarded by overseers who do not observe covenant and ties with the Ummah, and we establish the state of Islam, the Khilafah Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood.

As for the armies, their officers and soldiers are the sons of Muslims, rather they are the ones who will give the victory to Hizb ut Tahrir to establish the Khilafah and unite the Muslim countries, so the armies of the Muslims will unite accordingly to be one army whose mission is to protect Islam and carry Islam as a message of guidance and light to the misguided world, so how will we destroy the strength of the Ummah?! We will only transfer their allegiance to Islam, which is easier than turning back, and this also frightens the kafir colonialists and their lackeys. The writer knows that there are no external forces that support us to establish the Khilafah except for the sincere among the Ummah’s sons and their vital forces, so how can those we seek to overthrow and destroy their thrones support us if you mean any of the damaging states existing in Muslim countries?! But if you mean the Western world, then this is irrational talk, and no one believes it, how can those from whom we seek to take world leadership from support us?

In conclusion, we say to the writer: Fear Allah and come back to your senses, and know that the Khilafah project is the project of the Ummah and you are one of its sons, so in principle, your pen should be a help for this project, and not for it to be a help for the projects of the kafir colonial West! And we say it to you, and to everyone who doubts the Ummah project of the Khilafah Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood, that it will exist despite the will of America, Europe, Russia and all other disbelieving countries.

[وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ * بِنَصْرِ اللَّهِ يَنْصُرُ مَنْ يَشَاءُ وَهُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الرَّحِيمُ]

“In the victory of Allah. He gives victory to whom He wills, and He is the Exalted in Might, the Merciful” [Ar-Rum: 4-5]

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ]

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life” [Al-Anfal: 24]

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah SudanPress Release