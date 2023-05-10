A New Plot is Devised Against the Revolution that Needed a New Intrusion by the Intelligence of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham

On Sunday 7/5/2023, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) arrested a number of members of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria, including the Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Syria, Ahmed Abdul Wahhab, Member of the Media Office, Nasser Sheikh Abdul Hai, and a number of Dawah carriers in the regions of Idlib.

This arrest by the HTS intelligence comes one day after the arrest of the member, Abd al-Razzaq Al-Masri Abi Al-Nour, in the city of Idlib.

This intrusion by the intelligence services is the second, after its incursion, which was in the year 2019, which was at the time to implement the decisions of the Sochi Conference, which the Turkish mastermind signed. Today, this intrusion comes to remind us of what happened, and to confirm that there is a new phase which is intended to challenge the revolution by normalizing relations with the criminal regime and to follow the path to the deadly political solution.

Therefore, it was necessary, in their view, to reduce the voices that might stand in the way of this plot.

Let the people of the revolution know that this intrusion is not intended for the Dawah carriers from the members of Hizb ut Tahrir and the possessors of the word of truth only, but it is a message that this will be the fate of those who speak the word of truth and those who stand in the way of their implementation of the orders of their masters.

O People of the Revolution: You are approaching a dangerous stage in the life of your revolution, its title, as we mentioned to you previously, is “normalization and reconciliation.” It is time for you to rise up and say your message regarding what is happening and to prevent this malicious scheme that is being devised.

Such arrests by the oppressors will only make the dawah members more steadfast, and such actions will not discourage them from upholding the word of truth and enjoining what is right and forbidding what is evil, until Allah (swt) honours the call, its members and our entire Ummah with a near victory and the establishment of Allah’s rule under a second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood. That is easy for Allah (swt) to accomplish.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Syria

Press Release

17 Shawwal 1444 – Sunday, 7th May 2023

No: 12 / 1444

(Translated)