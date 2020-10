Al-Waqiyah TV: A Message to the Officers and Armies!

A Video Clip from the Interview of Eng. Ismael Al-Wahwah (Abu Anas)

Member of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Australia

“The Ummah’s Armies: The Present and Absent”

Friday, 29 Safar Al-Khair 1442 AH corresponding to 16 October 2020 CE