A Khaleefah Rashid Would Open a Second Front against the Hindu State to Liberate Occupied Kashmir

As pressure mounted upon the military leadership of the nuclear armed, world’s fifth largest army to liberate Occupied Kashmir, the Corps Commanders Conference of 17 June 2020 “resolved to continue thwarting Indian designs and expose Indian targeting of innocent civilians in Kashmir and open support to terrorist outfits” [No PR-94/2020-ISPR]. However, whilst India is clearly overwhelmed on its front with China, during the ongoing tensions, there is no better time for the Pakistan Army to overturn Indian designs on their head, by immediately opening a second front against the Hindu State, crossing the Line of Control to liberate Occupied Kashmir. Watching and waiting for India and China to fight it out only benefits both Modi and his master, the United States. Indeed, restraint gives Modi ample room to both crush the Muslims of Occupied Kashmir and contain China, in accordance to the US’s nefarious designs. As for the “war is not an option” stance, it is clearly irrelevant at a time when two nuclear powers, China and India, are using conventional military force to resolve a dispute.

O Muslims of Pakistan’s Armed Forces!

Turn the cowardly and internally divided Hindu troops out of Occupied Kashmir, through your submissive obedience to the order of Allah (swt), وَاقْتُلُوهُمْ حَيْثُ ثَقِفْتُمُوهُمْ وَأَخْرِجُوهُمْ مِنْ حَيْثُ أَخْرَجُوكُمْ “And slay them Wherever you catch them, and turn them out from where they have turned you out” [Surah al-Baqarah 2:191]. Respond to the cries of the long-suffering, abandoned and besieged Muslims of Occupied Kashmir for your Lord and Master (swt), declared, وَمَا لَكُمْ لاَ تُقَاتِلُونَ فِى سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ وَٱلْمُسْتَضْعَفِينَ مِنَ ٱلرِّجَالِ وَٱلنِّسَآءِ وَٱلْوِلْدَانِ ٱلَّذِينَ يَقُولُونَ رَبَّنَآ أَخْرِجْنَا مِنْ هَـٰذِهِ ٱلْقَرْيَةِ ٱلظَّالِمِ أَهْلُهَا “And what is wrong with you that you fight not in the Cause of Allah, and for those weak and oppressed among men, women, and children, whose cry is: Our Lord! Rescue us from this town whose people are oppressors.” [Surah An-Nisa’a 4:75]

Smash the restraining chains of the corrupt international restrictions that the United States imposes on everyone but itself, the Jewish entity and the Hindu State. Smash the chains by granting the Nussrah for the establishment of the ruling by all that Allah (swt) has revealed, as your brothers-in-arms, the blessed Ansaar (ra) of Madinah did before you. It was these noble Ansaar (ra) who opened the doors for centuries of victories under the Khilafah, which undertook every measure to exploit the weaknesses of the enemies of Allah (swt), liberating occupied lands and opening new lands to Islam. The Khilafah spent freely from the wealth and souls of the Muslims, who gave willingly in a trade for the ultimate prize, the Jannah that Allah (swt) has prepared for His (swt) deserving servants, whose front rows are for those who sought victory and martyrdom. It is upon you now to turn the tide of history in favor of the Islamic Ummah again by granting your Nussrah for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood, which will seek honor in Jihad. RasulAllah ﷺ, «مَا تَرَكَ قَوْمٌ الْجِهَادَ إلاّ ذُلّوا» “No people abandon Jihad except that they are humiliated.” [Ahmad]. Now, grant your Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir under its Ameer, Sheikh Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, so that you are finally led by a competent political and military leadership, in victory after victory bi’ithnillah.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Thursday, 27th Shawwal 1441 AH

18/06/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 70